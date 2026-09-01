Celine Dion's LIVE À PARIS to Get First-Ever Vinyl Release for 30th Anniversary

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Celine Dion's live album Live à Paris will be released on vinyl for the first time to mark its 30th anniversary. The new 2LP set arrives globally on September 4, 2026, just ahead of her concerts at Plenitude Arena, which commence on September 12, 2026.

Recorded in October 1995 at Le Zénith in front of 6,000 fans, Live à Paris was first released on CD and VHS in October 1996, followed by a DVD release in November 2003. Three decades later, this definitive live collection is reimagined for vinyl with a new sequence and tracklist, drawing from both the original CD and video releases to create a cohesive and expanded listening experience.

Available in Golden Tan coloured vinyl, as well as classic black, and with an eight-page booklet of photographs and lyrics, the double LP set also includes a special bonus studio recording of 'À Paris.' Written by Francis Lemarque, the iconic chanson has become a symbol of the city itself and adds a unique studio complement to the electrifying live performances.

Live à Paris captures Dion at a pivotal moment in her career, performing highlights from D'eux—the best-selling French-language album of all time—alongside global hits and timeless classics. The album features standout duets with Jean-Jacques Goldman, including 'Les derniers seront les premiers' and 'J'irai où tu iras,' as well as powerful renditions of 'The Power Of Love,' 'River Deep, Mountain High,' and Jacques Brel's 'Quand on n'a que l'amour.'

In addition to Live à Paris, 14 of Celine Dion's catalogue titles will also be released on vinyl September 4th in a new pearly white colour variant. Available for pre-order here. This expanded catalogue offering gives fans an opportunity to rediscover some of Celine's most celebrated albums in collectible LP format.

Live à Paris 2LP Tracklist

LP 1 Side A

1. J'attendais

2. Destin

3. The Power Of Love

4. L'amour existe encore

5. Regarde-moi

LP 1 Side B

1. River Deep, Mountain High

2. Un garçon pas comme les autres (Ziggy)

3. Love Can Move Mountains

4. Calling You

5. Les derniers seront les premiers

LP 2 Side C

1. J'irai où tu iras

2. Je sais pas

3. Le ballet

4. Quand on n'a que l'amour

LP 2 Side D

1. Le blues du businessman

2. Prière païenne

3. Pour que tu m'aimes encore

4. Vole

5. À Paris

Pearly White Album Variants

These are Special Times - 2LP

JE SUIS : Celine Dion - 2LP

Falling Into You - 2LP

My Love Essential Collection - 2LP

Loved Me Back to Life - 1LP

Unison - 1LP

Sans attendre - 2LP

1 fille & 4 types - 1LP

D'eux - 1LP

The Colour of My Love - 2LP

S'il suffisait d'aimer - 2LP *three side, with 4th as an etching

Courage - 2LP

Encore un soir - 2LP

Let's Talk About Love - 2LP

For additional information, visit celinedion.com and follow at @celinedion on social media.

About Celine Dion

With almost 260 million albums sold worldwide, Celine is one of the most immediately recognized, widely respected and successful performers in pop music history with number-one hits including 'The Power of Love,' 'It's All Coming Back to Me Now,' 'Because You Loved Me,' and 'My Heart Will Go On.'

As if that wasn't enough, Celine has accomplished equivalent extraordinary success as a celebrated Francophone artist, with beloved hits including 'Pour que tu m'aimes encore,' 'S'il suffisait d'aimer,' and 'Encore un soir.' Her 1995 album D'eux remains the best-selling French-language album of all time, underscoring her global impact across both English and French repertoires.

Celine remains one of the most sought-after recording artists of all time. She has earned five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, seven American Music Awards, 20 JUNO Awards, an astonishing 43 Félix Awards, and received the Diamond Award at the 2004 World Music Awards, recognizing her status as the best-selling female artist of all time. In 2016, Billboard Music Awards presented her with the Lifetime Achievement Icon Award. In Las Vegas, Celine single-handedly revitalized modern-day entertainment: her two resident productions performed between 2003 and 2019 remain the #1 and #2 highest-grossing and best-selling residencies of all time, anywhere in the world.

In 2024, for the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics, Celine made a triumphant return to the stage with a poignant performance of 'Hymne à l'amour' atop the iconic Eiffel Tower. On March 30, 2026, the music legend announced Celine Dion PARIS 2026 – a landmark five-week limited engagement at Plenitude Arena (formerly Paris La Défense Arena) with select dates set for September through October 2026, and 10 additional dates in May 2027. These performances mark the beginning of a new chapter in her career.

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