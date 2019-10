Celine Dion Announces New Tour Dates for 2020

Canadian pop icon Celine Dion has announced new tour dates running through April of 2020. Check them out below!

Dion is perhaps best known for "My Heart Will Go On," which served as the love theme to the 1997 James Cameron blockbuster "Titanic." Her other English-language hits include "The Power of Love", "Think Twice", "Because You Loved Me", "It's All Coming Back to Me Now", and "I'm Your Angel".

Check out Dion's previously-announced tour dates through next September here.

Celine Dion 2020 Courage World Tour Dates

Jan. 8 - Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jan. 11- Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Jan. 13 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 15 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Jan. 17 - Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

Jan. 18 - Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

Jan. 21 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Jan. 30 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

Feb. 1 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Feb. 3 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Feb. 5 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Feb. 7 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Feb. 9 - Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

Feb. 11 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Feb. 22 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Feb. 24 - Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

Feb. 26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Feb. 28 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Feb. 29 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

March 3 - Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live's, Nassau Coliseum

March 5 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

March 7 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

March 8 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

March 11 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

March 13 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

March 24 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

March 26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

March 29 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

March 31 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

April 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

April 7 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

April 9 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

April 10 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

April 13 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

April 15 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

April 17 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

April 21 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

April 25 - Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

April 27 - Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

Listen to "My Heart Will Go On" here:

Buy tickets here.





