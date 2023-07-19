Celia Releases New Single 'Studio Rat'

Celia is set to mesmerize listeners once again with her empowering new single “Studio Rat” – out now via AWAL Records. “Studio Rat” is a tender exploration of self-acceptance and the toll of conforming to others’ expectations. Shot at the world-famous J.Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles, the accompanying visual follows the NYC-based artist as she attempts to paint a self-portrait and ignore the societal perceptions around her.

“Growing up, I often felt burdened by the concept of the “ideal woman” feeling in order to be loved I had to suppress aspects of myself that didn’t fit that archetype. I think this is something a lot of young women struggle with based upon unrealistic standards we are born into,” Celia states.

“Studio Rat (I can’t always be what you want) is a song about self-acceptance; my realization that life is about living fully as yourself, never compromising who you are to receive love or approval.”

“Studio Rat” follows her previous releases “Dumber,” “Fanfiction,” “Mott St.,” and “Viagra.” It will be featured in her upcoming project Complete in Box, due August 9th.

Celia began penning melodies at six years old in the heart of New York City. During her time at NYU’s Clive Davis Institute, Celia embarked on her musical journey while keeping the same tight-knit squad of collaborators, which includes both of her parents, who lend their talents as photographers and directors for all her videos and content.

Celia is a girl’s girl as she uses her platform to advocate for female voices. Collaborating with esteemed organizations such as Arts Effects and the UN's international women's community, Celia actively champions the rights and representation of women. She stands as a beacon of inspiration, effortlessly balancing her roles as director, writer, producer, and creative director in her own works.

Celia's unique folktronica pop sound effortlessly merges folk storytelling and acoustic instrumentation with atmospheric electronic production. With the release of “Studio Rat” and Complete in Box on the horizon, it’s clear that Celia’s on her way to becoming your new obsession.

Photo credit: Lindsay Ellary