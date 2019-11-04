Celebrate 20 Years Of Blue Corn Music At The 04 Center, November 10

On Sunday, November 10th, join Blue Corn Music at the 04 Center, as they celebrate 20 years of releasing roots based music. The stellar lineup includes a headlining set from Grupo Fantasma and also includes 3 time Grammy nominee, Ruthie Foster, the Two High String Band (featuring members of Grammy-nominated bluegrass outfit Wood & Wire), Roger Blevins Jr. of Mingo Fishtrap, two time Grammy winner Gary Nicholson, Jeff Plankenhorn, Rich Brotherton, Rebecca Loebe, and wife-husband duo Chris & Adam Carroll.

"We have been fortunate to have worked with so many incredibly talented artists over the last several years," states Blue Corn Music founder Denby Auble. He adds, "We all know how much the business environment has changed over this period, but the music will always transcend. We're taking this opportunity to celebrate our artists' creativity and contribute to the Austin music community."

About Blue Corn Music:

The mission of Blue Corn Music is to discover and record the best in Americana and Roots music and to disseminate this music to target audiences. What it means is we sign artists we love, artists that write and play music with feeling and passion and inspire the same in their listeners. That's the easy part of our job. The tough part is getting it in the hands and to the ears of other people who feel the same way we do. http://bluecornmusic.com

HAAM provides access to affordable healthcare for Austin's low-income working musicians, with a focus on prevention and wellness. Many Austin musicians are self-employed and have no access to health insurance or basic health care. They often work multiple jobs and struggle to pay for food, clothing and shelter, with nothing left for healthcare

Blue Corn Music Celebration Benefiting HAAM

Date: Sunday, November 10, 2109

Time: Doors at 6pm CT, Showtime at 7pm

Venue: The 04 Center

Address: 2701 South Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

Admission: $25-$45 (https://www.prekindle.com/find-tickets/id/530585115371593623?1)

Age restrictions: All Ages

Lineup:

Grupo Fantasma

Ruthie Foster

Roger Blevins Jr. of Mingo Fishtrap

Gary Nicholson

Two High String Band (feat. Members of Wood and Wire)

Rebecca Loebe

Adam and Chris Carroll

Jeff Plankenhorn

Rich Brotherton





