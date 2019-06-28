CelebStoner Premieres New Von Video FLOATIN Produced By Rhythm D
Up and coming southern rapper, Von has a new video out today - a summer ode to weed entitled 'Floatin' available on all digital platforms. The track is another collaboration between Von and legendary producer Rhythm D, best known for his previous work with NWA founding member Eazy-E. Von's sound meshes his deep south upbringing with the laid-back vibe of Cali hip hop blending the new, OG west coast sounds with Trap Hop. Early supporters include BET and Music Choice with Von's last video 'Who is He' featured on BET Jams 'Fresh Faces' and Music Choice's Hip Hop Channel. 'Who is He' also saw a lot of love in Von's adopted home of Atlanta on E.T. Cali's mixshow Galaxy Life on iHeartRadio 96.7 FM.
Rhythm N*E*R*D talks about the inspiration behind the new single, the relationship of weed and hip hop and his own personal history with both: "Marijuana has been at the forefront of the music culture since the 60's and 70's and started getting more exploited in the early 90's with the rise of Gangster Rap. I figured due to the fact that I was the first producer to blow smoke out in the beginning of the video "Real Muthaphukkin' G's " by Eazy-E, I felt it was time to make a beat that gives the user a since of euphoria when listening. Once I finished the beat, I gave it to Von and he knew just where to take it lyrically, hence the creation of 'Floatin', sort of a user's guide to Von's personal smoking experience."
Von on working with Rhythm N*E*R*D and the creative process for 'Floatin': "The song Floatin' is sensational to the ears just as much as marijuana is pleasurable to the mind and body. The beat by Rhythm N*E*R*D instantly puts you in a trance to take my lyrics to another atmosphere, which will have you mesmerized and Floatin High!!"