Caye Shares Brand New Single 'SCARS'

The track will be featured on his upcoming debut album, We Love.

Nov. 04, 2022  

LA-based artist/producer/songwriter, Caye (pronounced KAI), shares his brand-new single, "SCARS." Written and produced by Caye himself, "SCARS" reflects on how we are constantly rushing through life, focusing on moving from one thing to the next but never taking time to look around and live in the moment.

"This project as a whole took me years to finish. Years of working on these songs that I had no idea if people would even listen to," says Caye. "Years that I could have spent working at a hedge fund, selling my soul for a comfortable financial life. Still, I put hour after hour into this, hoping it would one day pay off. The constant pulls of a business-driven world, financial stressors, and social media are plagues to the creative mind. 'SCARS' is about working so hard on your dreams, but to no avail. The song is called 'SCARS,' not 'CUTS,' to emphasize the healing that accompanies pain."

"SCARS" follows the previously released tracks - "MILFORD SOUND," "DOPAMINE," "SOME LAKES" and "WE LOVE PT. 1" - which will be featured on his upcoming debut album, We Love. For the first time in his career, Caye is leaning into what makes him unique, instead of shying away from it.

On both a musical and personal level, We Love reflects Caye's own experiences as a creative and as a person. With this project, he feels at home singing over wavy didgeridoo lines, sultry piano, and rock inspired production, but it's the lyrics, themes, and genre-less blend of influences that truly capture who he's evolved into as an artist today.

Based in Santa Monica, Caye is an artist/producer/songwriter with an evocative falsetto and a gift for melodic improvisation. He's been steadily winning fans across the US and around the world since breaking onto the scene in 2015.

Building on his classical training by experimenting with jazz, hip hop, calypso, and reggae, Caye defies genre to create a signature sound that is all his own. Inspired by the creative freedom of Bon Iver, the soul-moving rhythms of Bob Marley, and the lyrical genius of Kanye West, Caye creates music that's as captivating as it is technically complex.

Caye has always felt at home behind the console and began by rapping over his beats-earning Wiz Khalifa's attention and ultimately a feature from him on Caye's single "Easy". Throughout the years, bars transformed to choruses and verses, as Caye honed his vocal control, range, and his now signature falsetto. In addition to producing all his own records, Caye has continued to hone his sound by producing for Alessia Cara, Meghan Trainor, and Abhi the Nomad.

In 2020, he set out on an artistic exploration, traveling to remote regions of California with his instruments, art supplies, and a band of like-minded creatives. The last 2+ years have culminated in a full-length LP that thrives on headphones and speakers but is best experienced when improvised live-in the same method it was written. Grounded in his love for the steel drum, We Love explores Caye's excellence across instruments that create music that's emotionally engaging and spectacularly cinematic.

2022 promises to be his biggest year yet, which will introduce his expansive new sound to his ever-growing audience. The full album, We Love, will be released as singles, with a new one out each month for the rest of the year. He intends to continue spreading inspiration and building his reputation, with live shows beginning early in 2023.

Listen to the new single here:



