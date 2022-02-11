Cautious Clay Releases 'Deadpan Love (Deluxe)'
The tracks were co-written and co-produced with Rostam.
The deluxe edition of Deadpan Love, the debut album from celebrated singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Cautious Clay is out today. Deadpan Love (Deluxe) features four new songs and new versions of fan favorites, including the previously released "Rapture in Blue" and "25/8," co-written and co-produced with Rostam.
The deluxe edition expands on Cautious' long-awaited debut Deadpan Love, released in 2021 to widespread acclaim. The original includes the hit "Wildfire," which was recently covered by BLACKPINK's ROSÉ and featured in a new episode of "Gossip Girl." Additionally, Cautious made his television debut in December, performing three tracks on "CBS This Morning".
Furthermore, Cautious kicks off his Karma & Friends Tour of North America this week with dates including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta and more. European dates follow this summer. Tickets are on sale now, visit here for more information.
Since the release of his breakout debut single "Cold War, 28-year-old Cautious Clay has been on a whirlwind ride. He's released three EPs-Table of Context, RESONANCE, and debut Blood Type-that have earned critical praise from The New York Times, The New Yorker, NPR, TIME, Complex and many more.
His songs have soundtracked key scenes in films like Olivia Wilde's Booksmart and TV shows like Issa Rae's "Insecure" and Selena Gomez's "13 Reasons Why." He was enlisted personally by FINNEAS for a remix of Billie Eilish's breakout "Ocean Eyes," his music has been sampled by Taylor Swift (Lover), and he's written songs with John Legend and John Mayer.
His recent single "Cheesin'" saw him link up with a who's-who of next generation talent-Claud, Remi Wolf, Still Woozy, Sophie Meiers, Melanie Faye and HXNS-to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund. Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, Cautious Clay currently resides in Brooklyn, New York.
Listen to the new deluxe album here:
Tour Dates
February 11 - Chicago, IL - Hous of Blues
February 12 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
February 13 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
February 17 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen
February 18 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
February 19 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
February 21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
February 24 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
February 25 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
February 26 - Seattle, WA - Showbox
March 1 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore
March 4 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre
March 5 - Phoenix, AZ - M3F Music Festival
March 6 - San Diego, CA - CRSSD Festival
March 10 - Dallas, TX - Trees
March 11 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn
March 12 - Houston, TX - Secret Group
March 15 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
March 17 - Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
March 18 - Boston, MA - Royale
March 19 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel
June 10 - Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound
June 12 - Paris, France - Boule Noire
June 13 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso Noord
June 15 - London, England - The Garage
June 23-26 - Rothbury, MI - Electric Forest
June 26 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club