Cautious Clay Releases 'Deadpan Love (Deluxe)'

The deluxe edition of Deadpan Love, the debut album from celebrated singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Cautious Clay is out today. Deadpan Love (Deluxe) features four new songs and new versions of fan favorites, including the previously released "Rapture in Blue" and "25/8," co-written and co-produced with Rostam.

The deluxe edition expands on Cautious' long-awaited debut Deadpan Love, released in 2021 to widespread acclaim. The original includes the hit "Wildfire," which was recently covered by BLACKPINK's ROSÉ and featured in a new episode of "Gossip Girl." Additionally, Cautious made his television debut in December, performing three tracks on "CBS This Morning".

Furthermore, Cautious kicks off his Karma & Friends Tour of North America this week with dates including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta and more. European dates follow this summer. Tickets are on sale now, visit here for more information.

Since the release of his breakout debut single "Cold War, 28-year-old Cautious Clay has been on a whirlwind ride. He's released three EPs-Table of Context, RESONANCE, and debut Blood Type-that have earned critical praise from The New York Times, The New Yorker, NPR, TIME, Complex and many more.

His songs have soundtracked key scenes in films like Olivia Wilde's Booksmart and TV shows like Issa Rae's "Insecure" and Selena Gomez's "13 Reasons Why." He was enlisted personally by FINNEAS for a remix of Billie Eilish's breakout "Ocean Eyes," his music has been sampled by Taylor Swift (Lover), and he's written songs with John Legend and John Mayer.

His recent single "Cheesin'" saw him link up with a who's-who of next generation talent-Claud, Remi Wolf, Still Woozy, Sophie Meiers, Melanie Faye and HXNS-to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund. Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, Cautious Clay currently resides in Brooklyn, New York.

Listen to the new deluxe album here:

Tour Dates

February 11 - Chicago, IL - Hous of Blues

February 12 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

February 13 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

February 17 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

February 18 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

February 19 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

February 21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

February 24 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

February 25 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

February 26 - Seattle, WA - Showbox

March 1 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore

March 4 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre

March 5 - Phoenix, AZ - M3F Music Festival

March 6 - San Diego, CA - CRSSD Festival

March 10 - Dallas, TX - Trees

March 11 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

March 12 - Houston, TX - Secret Group

March 15 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

March 17 - Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

March 18 - Boston, MA - Royale

March 19 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel

June 10 - Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound

June 12 - Paris, France - Boule Noire

June 13 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso Noord

June 15 - London, England - The Garage

June 23-26 - Rothbury, MI - Electric Forest

June 26 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club