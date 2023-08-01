Cat Clyde Announces National Fall Headline Tour & Dates With Margaret Glaspy

Today she provides a taste of what to expect by sharing a live video of “Papa Took My Totems.”

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media Post Photo 1 Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Post
Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall Photo 2 Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall
The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone With Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, Wil Photo 3 The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+ Photo 4 Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+

Cat Clyde Announces National Fall Headline Tour & Dates With Margaret Glaspy

After earning widespread critical acclaim for her Down Rounder album released earlier this year, Canadian indie-folk artist Cat Clyde has announced a run of headline shows in October, and support gigs with Margaret Glaspy in November.

Today she provides a taste of what to expect by sharing a live video of “Papa Took My Totems”, which was filmed when she played KOKO as guest to Lissie in February.

Cat Clyde Tour Dates - TICKETS

UK

8/17: Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall *
8/18: Nottingham, UK @ Metronome
8/20: Glasgow, UK @ Poetry Club
8/22: London, UK @ The Old Church
8/24: Cambridge, UK @ Junction 2 *

8/25: Kettering, UK @ Green Belt Festival

8/26: Leicestershire, UK @ The Long Road Festival

North America

8/5-8/6: Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon

9/19-9/23: Nashville, TN @ AmericanaFest

9/29: Palmer Rapids, ON @ Highlands Music Festival

9/30: St. Catharines, ON @ Cicada Music & Arts Festival

10/13: Cambridge, ON @ Farm League Brewing
10/14: Windsor, ON @ Meteor
10/15: London, ON @ Rum Runners
10/17: Ottawa, ON @ Rainbow Bistro
10/18: Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo
1019: Toronto, ON @ Rivoli
10/21: Rochester, NY @ Skylark Lounge
10/23: Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House
10/24: New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge
10/25: Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy
10/27: Nashville, TN @ The Basement
10/29: Atlanta, GA @ Smith's Olde Bar
11/1: Austin, TX @ Antones #
11/2: Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co #
11/4: Denver, CO @ Ophelia's #
11/6: Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge #
11/7: Boise, ID @ The Olympic #
11/9: Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s #
11/10: Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore #
11/11: Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios #
11/13: San Francisco, CA @ The Independent #
11/14: Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room #
# Supporting Margaret Glaspy
* Supporting Sarah Jarosz

Down Rounder is a set that spans slow-burning Americana to ragged indie-rock, all united by Cat Clyde’s expressive, malleable vocal. As she wrote the record, she discovered that her songs expressed a longing to find a place that felt like home and where she could be part of something greater than herself.

Those poetic lyrics are infused with a spirituality and a respect for the natural world around us. The album was recorded in just six days of sessions at Sound City Studios in Los Angeles with producer Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney).

Based in rural Ontario, Cat Clyde excels at drawing upon old school influences (Patsy Cline, Lead Belly, Karen Dalton, Bobbie Gentry) to craft essential new songs rooted in the present day.

Down Rounder is her third solo studio album after her debut Ivory Castanets and the spellbinding Hunters Trance, but she has also released the Good Bones acoustic set and Blue Blue Blue, a collab with Jeremie Albino. She has accumulated millions of streams along the way, including 20 million for her early fan favourite “Mama Said. 

Photo credit: Laura-Lynn Petrick



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Cindy Crawford & Saucy Santana Join That Chick Angel on One Margarita Photo
Cindy Crawford & Saucy Santana Join That Chick Angel on 'One Margarita'

Actress, comedian, and host That Chick Angel  (Angel Laketa Moore) shares 'One Margarita (Margarita Song) (Saucy Remix) Feat. Saucy Santana and an accompanying music video featuring a cameo from supermodel Cindy Crawford. 'One Margarita (Margarita Song)' is Angel's response to a slut-shaming sermon by an Evangelical Christian pastor.

2
The Sindecut & Ijeoma Share New Jazz-Inspired Single Lucky Photo
The Sindecut & Ijeoma Share New Jazz-Inspired Single 'Lucky'

The album features a host of stellar musicians, such as keyboardist Jackson Baird (Mama Sutra, Sean Khan, Marcina Arnold); jazz trumpet and flugelhorn player Kevin G Davy (Cymande, Kevin Davy Quartet D’Semble), who has recorded and toured with Finley Quaye, Lamb, Adam F and Lemn Sissay's Secret Society.

3
Young Fathers Announce New UK Live Dates Photo
Young Fathers Announce New UK Live Dates

Young Fathers - Alloysious Massaquoi, Kayus Bankole and G. Hastings - shares news of a brand-new UK tour taking in dates across Brighton, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and their largest headline show to date, London’s Eventim Apollo. The freshly announced dates follow the news of their recently announced North American Tour.

4
SIERRA To Release Debut Album A Story Of Anger Photo
SIERRA To Release Debut Album 'A Story Of Anger'

SIERRA will release her debut album, A Story Of Anger via Virgin Records France, featuring 11 emotive tracks that tap into her own unique brand of sound, inspired by synthwave, EBM and darkwave and with moody ebbs and flows that spiral from violence and melancholy to sweetness and brutality.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Café Mambo Ibiza Launches Ultimate DJ Competition With AbsolutCafé Mambo Ibiza Launches Ultimate DJ Competition With Absolut
Durand Bernarr Partners With Spotify for Two New Spotify SinglesDurand Bernarr Partners With Spotify for Two New Spotify Singles
Kim Petras Joins Sofia Reyes & Danna Paola on 'Tqum'Kim Petras Joins Sofia Reyes & Danna Paola on 'Tqum'
Richard Walters Releases New Single 'Anchor'Richard Walters Releases New Single 'Anchor'

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
WICKED
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
CHICAGO