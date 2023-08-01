Cat Clyde Announces National Fall Headline Tour & Dates With Margaret Glaspy

After earning widespread critical acclaim for her Down Rounder album released earlier this year, Canadian indie-folk artist Cat Clyde has announced a run of headline shows in October, and support gigs with Margaret Glaspy in November.

Today she provides a taste of what to expect by sharing a live video of “Papa Took My Totems”, which was filmed when she played KOKO as guest to Lissie in February.

Cat Clyde Tour Dates - TICKETS

UK

8/17: Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall *

8/18: Nottingham, UK @ Metronome

8/20: Glasgow, UK @ Poetry Club

8/22: London, UK @ The Old Church

8/24: Cambridge, UK @ Junction 2 *

8/25: Kettering, UK @ Green Belt Festival

8/26: Leicestershire, UK @ The Long Road Festival

North America

8/5-8/6: Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon

9/19-9/23: Nashville, TN @ AmericanaFest

9/29: Palmer Rapids, ON @ Highlands Music Festival

9/30: St. Catharines, ON @ Cicada Music & Arts Festival

10/13: Cambridge, ON @ Farm League Brewing

10/14: Windsor, ON @ Meteor

10/15: London, ON @ Rum Runners

10/17: Ottawa, ON @ Rainbow Bistro

10/18: Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo

1019: Toronto, ON @ Rivoli

10/21: Rochester, NY @ Skylark Lounge

10/23: Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House

10/24: New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

10/25: Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy

10/27: Nashville, TN @ The Basement

10/29: Atlanta, GA @ Smith's Olde Bar

11/1: Austin, TX @ Antones #

11/2: Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co #

11/4: Denver, CO @ Ophelia's #

11/6: Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge #

11/7: Boise, ID @ The Olympic #

11/9: Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s #

11/10: Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore #

11/11: Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios #

11/13: San Francisco, CA @ The Independent #

11/14: Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room #

# Supporting Margaret Glaspy

* Supporting Sarah Jarosz

Down Rounder is a set that spans slow-burning Americana to ragged indie-rock, all united by Cat Clyde’s expressive, malleable vocal. As she wrote the record, she discovered that her songs expressed a longing to find a place that felt like home and where she could be part of something greater than herself.

Those poetic lyrics are infused with a spirituality and a respect for the natural world around us. The album was recorded in just six days of sessions at Sound City Studios in Los Angeles with producer Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney).

Based in rural Ontario, Cat Clyde excels at drawing upon old school influences (Patsy Cline, Lead Belly, Karen Dalton, Bobbie Gentry) to craft essential new songs rooted in the present day.

Down Rounder is her third solo studio album after her debut Ivory Castanets and the spellbinding Hunters Trance, but she has also released the Good Bones acoustic set and Blue Blue Blue, a collab with Jeremie Albino. She has accumulated millions of streams along the way, including 20 million for her early fan favourite “Mama Said.

Photo credit: Laura-Lynn Petrick