Cass McCombs + Steve Gunn Announce Co-Headlining Spring Tour Dates

Today Cass McCombs announces a co-headlining North American spring tour with Steve Gunn. Both artists will tour with full bands on a run of West coast dates that include San Francisco, Portland and two nights in Los Angeles.



Called "his most immersing and casually skillful collection of songs to date" by Vanity Fair, Cass McCombs released his critically acclaimed 9th album Tip of the Sphere in February of 2019. Listen to the single "Sleeping Volcanoes" below! McCombs is a transient storyteller interested in words, music and dreams, and Tip of the Sphere presents an artist trying to make sense of it all through a relentless, ever searching creative process. Throughout, he floats through a suite of songs driven by a journeying mysticism and dark grace. While most of his albums have been pieced together in different studios over an extended period of time, Tip of the Sphere was recorded quickly and with a strong sense of purpose at Figure 8 Studios in Brooklyn.



McCombs also released his debut book of poetry last year, titled Toy Fabels. A 72-page book of poetry with illustrations by McCombs, reading Toy Fabels feels like traveling through McCombs' singular itinerant experiences - high and low voices merge, as childhood and adulthood, the east and west coasts, paganism and religion, twist into each other. A central theme is memory, especially a sort of half-remembered, half-obscured - but never idealized - landscape of Northern California. This remembered landscape is always in flux, shaping McCombs' poetic language.



All upcoming tour dates are listed below.





TOUR DATES



5/1 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's #

5/2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room #

5/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room #

5/6 - Morro Bay, CA @ The Siren #

5/7 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's #

5/8 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe's #

5/9 - San Francisco, CA @The Chapel #

5/11 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall #

5/12 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos #

5/16 - Guadalajara, Mexico - Corona Capital 2020

7/17 - Louisville, KY - Forecastle Festival

# - with Steve Gunn

Photo Credit: Silvia Grav





