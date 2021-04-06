Carrie Underwood's 'My Savior' Debuts at Number One

Seven-time GRAMMY® Award winner and three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year Carrie Underwood's new album, My Savior, debuts #1 on the Billboard Country and Christian Charts, as well as #4 on the Billboard 200 chart this week with 72,644 SPS units. Additionally, the album is #1 on Billboard's Top Albums, Top Country Albums, Top Christian Albums and is the #1 Current Digital Album. My Savior is Underwood's ninth consecutive album to debut at #1 on the Billboard Country Chart - extending her record as the only Country artist to achieve that feat with all nine of her studio album releases from the beginning of her career.

My Savior is also the #1 Country Album and #1 Christian album in Canada. The album was #1 on the iTunes Album Sales Chart in the U.S. for all genres throughout the week of release and is currently #1. It was also the #1 Country Album on iTunes in Canada and Australia.

Seven songs from My Savior debuted on the Country Songs Track chart: "How Great Thou Art," "Amazing Grace," "Just As I Am," "Because He Lives," "Victory In Jesus," "The Old Rugged Cross" and "Blessed Assurance."

The success of My Savior comes on the heels of Underwood's first-ever Christmas album, My Gift, which debuted #1 across multiple global charts, including Billboard Country, Christian and Holiday charts. The album remained at #1 on the Christian chart 11 weeks after it was released and debuted #1 on the UK country chart (her fifth #1 on the chart) and #1 on the Canadian country chart. It went on to reclaim the #1 spot on the Billboard Country chart in the U.S. for a third non-consecutive week, and consistently remained in the Top 5 on the Billboard Holiday Album Chart throughout the holidays, hitting #5 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Joseph Llanes