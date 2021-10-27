Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert & More Announced for THE CMA AWARDS

The Country Music Association has announced additional performers for "The 55th Annual CMA Awards."

Taking the stage on Country Music's Biggest Night™ will be Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Chris Stapleton, and Chris Young and Kane Brown. Hosted by Country Music superstar and "American Idol" judge Luke Bryan, "The 55th Annual CMA Awards" will broadcast LIVE from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 10 (8:00-11:00 PM/ET) on ABC.

Two-time CMA Awards winner Aldean takes the stage with CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee this year and seven-time CMA Awards winner Underwood for the world premiere television performance of their chart-topping hit collaboration "If I Didn't Love You." Also taking the CMA Awards stage are five-time CMA Awards winner and reigning CMA Male Vocalist of the Year, Combs, who's a three-time nominee this year including CMA Entertainer of the Year, and Lambert, the all-time female record holder for most-ever CMA Awards nominations and three-time nominee this year including CMA Entertainer of the Year.

Reigning and three-time consecutive CMA Vocal Group of the Year Old Dominion, nominated again in the same category this year, will bring their hit "I Was on a Boat That Day" to the CMA Awards stage. Ten-time CMA Awards winner and five-time CMA nominee this year including CMA Entertainer of the Year, Stapleton performs his stirring song "Cold" from his CMA Album of the Year-nominated Starting Over. Young, a three-time nominee this year, and Brown, also a three-time nominee this year, will come together to perform their chart-topping hit "Famous Friends."

Aldean and Underwood, Combs, Lambert, Old Dominion, Stapleton, and Young and Brown join previously announced performers Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton featuring Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, and Blake Shelton for this year's show. Additional performers and presenters for "The 55th Annual CMA Awards" will be revealed in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to CMAawards.com for more details.

Winners of "The 55th Annual CMA Awards" will be determined in a final round of voting by eligible voting CMA members. The third and final ballot is open now for CMA members, with voting for the CMA Awards final ballot closing today, Wednesday, Oct. 27 (6:00 PM/CT).

"The 55th Annual CMA Awards" is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Alan Carter is the Director and David Wild is the Head Writer.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Cowart