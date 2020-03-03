Caroline Kraddick Releases Music Video 'Stronger'

Singer/Songwriter Caroline Kraddick is thrilled to debut the music video for her latest single "Stronger" today. A deeply personal song and video for Kraddick, "Stronger" is also the powerful anthem for Kidd's Kids, the charity founded by her late father, radio legacy Kidd Kraddick. Kraddick continues his mission of bringing hope and happiness to kids with life threatening and life altering conditions serving as CEO & Chief Happiness Officer.

The emotional video begins with a photo of Kraddick and her father from her childhood. As the message of getting stronger, no matter how hard life hits is conveyed through the raw lyrics, the inspirational children who have become part of the Kidd's Kids family are featured throughout the entire video, bringing her words to life.

The "Stronger" music video was directed by a longtime friend of Kraddick, Jay Hatcher. Hatcher has an impressive history working with the music industry having won the Outstanding Directing Emmy Award in 2018 for the concert film Disney's Broadway Hits at Royal Albert Hall. The music video also features the talents of Emmy Award winning Cinematographer, John DeMaio. Hatcher and DeMaio have worked with Kidd's Kids for many years helping to capture the group's annual trip to Walt Disney World so when Kraddick presented the opportunity to collaborate on the music video, they jumped at the chance to join the project.

"I was so excited to get the call from Caroline asking us to work with her on making this video," Hatcher said. "I've had the pleasure of watching her grow into a talented performer through my almost 25-year relationship with Kidd and Kidd's Kids. When they sent me the final mix of the song I had so many creative thoughts on how to capture the message and emotion of the lyrics. I think what we ended up producing is not only a beautiful showcase for Caroline's amazing vocal talents but also her passion for carrying on her father's legacy with Kidd's Kids."

Kraddick says, "This song is one of my favorite that I have ever worked on, not just because of the musical style but also because of its incredible significance. I wanted the video to be as meaningful as the song is and I think Jay & John captured the message of the song perfectly. It was so important to me to have the Kidd's Kids involved in the video. I know the charity helps them but I don't know if they realize how much they help me and inspire me every day, in a way I wanted this video to be my thank you to them and my dad."

"Stronger" was written by Kraddick, Andrew Dixon and Hannah Madison Taylor and produced by Dixon.

Kraddick is currently working on her debut EP, set for release early this Spring and hosts her very successful Caroline's Obsessions Podcast





Related Articles View More Music Stories