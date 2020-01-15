Caroline Jones Announces Grand Ole Opry Return and Reveals Upcoming Tour Dates with Sara Evans

Fresh off her Grand Ole Opry debut in November, country/pop singer-songwriter Caroline Jones today announces her return to the iconic stage on Saturday, January 25th where she will perform new single "All of the Boys," which was co-written with mentor Zac Brown. Jones will then join Sara Evans for a slew of tour dates in February, adding to her impressive lineup of tours with the likes of Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band, Jimmy Buffett, Trisha Yearwood, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, and more. See full list of upcoming performances below.

In October, Jones released her 6-track EP Chasin' Me, which includes current single "All of the Boys," "Tough Guys (remix)," which she performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and "Gulf Coast Girl," written for her by celebrated music icons Jimmy Buffett and Mac McAnally. Chasin' Me is available now to stream and purchase across digital platforms HERE.

Caroline kicked off 2020 by being named one of Sounds Like Nashville's "New Country Artists to Watch in 2020," saying "(of Chasin' Me) Jones' bubbly charisma shines through across her dynamic body of work. Her infectious smile matches that of such catchy numbers as "Chasin' Me" and "The Difference," while her endearing flair has won over fans across the musical spectrum ... Watch for Jones to break through the mainstream country ceiling in 2020." Up next, Caroline will release her follow-up sophomore album, to be expected later 2020.

Tour Dates:

Jan 25 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry Radio Show at the Ryman Auditorium

Feb 25 - Boise, ID - The Egyptian Theatre (Sara Evans)

Feb 26 - Helena, MT - Helena Civic Center (Sara Evans)

Feb 27 - Billing, MT - The Pub Station Ballroom (Sara Evans)

Feb 28 - Rapid City, SD - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center (Sara Evans)

For tickets and more information, please visit: here.





