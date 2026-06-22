Carly Rae Jepsen Sets New Album 'Day and Night' for September Release

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On September 18, multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-nominated pop singer/songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen will release Day and Night via Interscope Records, a 24-track double album with 12 songs for day and 12 songs for night. Pre-order / pre-save the album HERE.

“On Wires,” the album’s first single, will be released this Friday, June 26. Jepsen will launch Day and Night with a headline performance at NYC’s All Things Go Festival on Sunday, September 27, marking her first live performance of 2026.

Day and Night aims to capture a blurred, dreamlike sense of time where nights stretch into mornings and days dissolve into nights, creating a feeling of being suspended inside a moment. For the album, Jepsen worked to create two distinct sonic palettes alongside her team of collaborators and friends, including Tavish Crowe, Kyle Shearer, Nate Cyphert and Cole M.G.N. "Day" features live instrumentation and hints of 70s-inspired psychedelic pop, with "night" represented by a synth-driven world of dance pop.

Carly Rae Jepsen first rose to international prominence in 2012 with the irresistible global phenomenon “Call Me Maybe.” That blockbuster hit from her breakthrough album, Kiss, topped charts in over 47 countries and earned her two GRAMMY nominations – for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Jepsen’s 2015 record E•MO•TION has amassed more than one billion streams worldwide and earned recognition as one of the defining albums of the 2010s. She emerged from a period of isolation in the fall of 2022 with The Loneliest Time. On August 19, 2025, Carly Rae Jepsen kicked off the 10th anniversary celebration of E•MO•TION with a sold-out, intimate show at The Troubadour in Los Angeles, the venue where Jepsen first performed songs from E•MO•TION in 2015.

Also in 2025, it was announced that Jepsen is currently at work on a musical adaptation of 10 Things I Hate About You, based on the 1999 film. The show is being developed for Broadway with a score by Jepsen and GRAMMY Award winner Ethan Gruska, book by Emmy Award nominee and Golden Globe Award winner Lena Dunham and award-winning playwright Jessica Huang, direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, and music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by two-time Tony Award winner Tom Kitt.

Photo credit: Vince Aung

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