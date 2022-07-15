Carly Rae Jepsen & Lewis OfMan Release 'Move Me'

Lewis OfMan has joined forces with multi-platinum singer/songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen on new single 'Move Me', out today via Profil de Face.

Pairing classic house music piano chords with rich vocal melodies, 'Move Me' is an infectious dose of slick dance-pop. The result of Lewis and Carly connecting over Zoom during the pandemic, this fresh, feelgood jam is destined to go down as one of the tracks of summer 2022.

Reflecting on how they connected, Carly says, "In Sept of 2020 I heard about an artist named Lewis OfMan. A friend sent me a playlist and I kept pausing at the same track of Lewis's thinking 'this is really good.' The world was upside down so there was extra time to really listen to music and then ask questions like 'who made this and how can we be friends?' Lewis has really been the silver lining of my last two years when touring wasn't possible and travel was just a dream. On top of that, he has one of my favorite male voices. I can't wait for you to hear our first collaboration after such a long wait."

Lewis adds, "Carly & I met and worked in a really modern way, I received a call from her and I was honored that she liked my music in such a genuine way. Our relationship was Zoom-ed quite fast and we became close friends and these sessions almost felt like a shared diary, where we were sharing our stories."

Detailing the story and inspiration behind 'Move Me', Lewis continues - "While I was living in Florence I had this special party where I found my heart shaken up by someone, I remember these insane blue eyes, but destiny wasn't OK for us to pursue each other, we were stuck in our own lives and couldn't mix them. The day after I wrote Move Me... I was full of passion and dreams and wanted to scream it out to the world. I had a session with Carly the same night, she instantly felt the song and sent me recordings of her beautiful voice and some additional ideas - it just made so much sense to do this duet together, it's such a beautiful encounter. Now, enjoy this track & we hope it will resonate through your life."

'Move Me' follows Lewis' latest single, 'Nails Matching My Fit' ft Shanae, released earlier this month. In February Profil de Face released Sonic Poems, Lewis OfMan's first full-length album; a collection of musical vignettes that traverse the dreamy, complex emotions of the buzzworthy 24-year-old. He will also embark on a seven-date tour of the US in September.

Lewis OfMan and Carly Rae Jepsen's creative link-up has resulted in one of the most charming, upbeat pop songs of recent years.

Multi-platinum GRAMMY®, Juno, and Polaris Prize-nominated Carly Rae Jepsen's knack for distilling a sea of emotions into brilliant songcraft has wooed critics as deeply as fans. The singer, songwriter first burst onto the international scene in 2012 with the sly and sublime "Call Me Maybe."

That blockbuster hit from her breakthrough album, Kiss, topped charts in over 47 countries, sold over 47 million singles, and was certified Diamond in the U.S. It also earned her two GRAMMY® nominations for Best Pop Solo Performance and Song of the Year. Since then, she's amassed even more acclaim across the music spectrum.

On her 2015 synth-pop stunner E*MO*TION, Jepsen collaborated with Sia, Blood Orange's Dev Hynes, and Vampire Weekend's Rostam Batmanglij expanding her sonic palette with shimmery synths and euphoric dance beats. The album landed on multiple year-end 'best of' lists including Pitchfork, Stereogum, Noisey, NPR, and many more, while the beaming single "I Really Like You" went platinum.

Her 2019 follow-up, Dedicated, covered even more musical and emotional ground with The Atlantic calling the album "brilliant" with its "godlike bops." Working with a crew of trusted songwriters and producers, among them John Hill, Jack Antonoff, Captain Cuts, Patrik Berger, and her longtime collaborator Tavish Crowe, Jepsen indulged in more sonic experimentation than she had in the past.

Jepsen returned the following May with a gift for her fans: Dedicated Side B, a buoyant set of dance-floor tunes. Jepsen took the stage at this year's Coachella Music & Arts Festival where she treated fans to a brand-new song, "Western Wind," which she co-wrote with Rostam Batmanglij, who also produced the track. Jepsen's new single "Western Wind" is out now on Interscope Records and she will headline a North American tour this fall.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

Tuesday, September 13: Schubas, Chicago, IL

Wednesday, September 14: Music Hall of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY

Thursday, September 15: Theatre Fairmount, Montreal, QC

Friday, September 16: The Drake, Toronto, ON

Sunday, September 18: Life Is Beautiful Festival, Las Vegas, NV

Thursday, September 22: The Independent, San Francisco, CA

Friday, September 23: The Roxy Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

Saturday, September 24: CRSSD Fest, San Diego, CA