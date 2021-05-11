Caribou Announces North American Tour For Fall 2021 Into 2022

Dan Snaith, aka Caribou, announces his upcoming North American tour, scheduled for late Fall 2021 and early 2022. Originally scheduled for Spring 2020, the new dates mark the first shows for his well-received new album Suddenly.

Fans across the States and Canada can hear it all live starting this November, with dates going through February 2022. Presale begins on May 13 at 10am local, with general onsale scheduled for May 14 at 10am local.

After a stream of well-received singles ("Home", "You and I", and "Never Come Back"), Suddenly arrived February 26, 2020, with a title almost too apt for what followed its release. Just a few weeks later, the world changed practically overnight. Caribou's return, an upbeat and soothing record meant to soundtrack either a night out or a day inside, was instantly relegated to the latter. That didn't stop Suddenly from resonating with the masses throughout 2020, ultimately landing on year-end best-of lists from Billboard, Aquarium Drunkard, Slate, Consequence, Stereogum, Bandcamp, Brooklyn Vegan, All Things Go, and many others.

Released March 12, 2021, Suddenly Remixes features 12 reworkings of Suddenly tracks by an all-star cast of producers and friends including Four Tet, Floating Points, Morgan Geist, Toro y Moi, and Jessy Lanza.

Caribou 2021 North American Tour Dates

Nov. 15 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

Nov. 16 Salt Lake City, UT The Union

Nov. 17 Boulder, CO Boulder Theatre

Nov. 18 Lawrence, KS Granada Theater

Nov. 19 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre

Nov. 20 London, ON London Music Hall

Nov. 21 Ottawa, ON Bronson Centre

Nov. 22 Montreal, QC M Telus

Nov. 23 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

Nov. 24 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

Nov. 25 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

Nov. 26 Pittsburgh, PA Roxian

Nov. 27 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

Nov. 28 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel (*two shows)

Nov. 29 Boston, MA Royale

Nov. 30 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

Dec. 1 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

Feb. 10 Houston, TX White Oak (Downstairs)

Feb. 11 Dallas, TX Granada Theater

Feb. 12 Austin, TX Stubbs

Feb. 14 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

Feb. 16 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

Feb. 18 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

Feb. 19 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

Feb. 20 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

Feb. 21 Portland, OR Roseland Theater