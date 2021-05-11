Caribou Announces North American Tour For Fall 2021 Into 2022
Presale begins on May 13 at 10am local, with general onsale scheduled for May 14 at 10am local.
Dan Snaith, aka Caribou, announces his upcoming North American tour, scheduled for late Fall 2021 and early 2022. Originally scheduled for Spring 2020, the new dates mark the first shows for his well-received new album Suddenly.
Fans across the States and Canada can hear it all live starting this November, with dates going through February 2022. Presale begins on May 13 at 10am local, with general onsale scheduled for May 14 at 10am local.
After a stream of well-received singles ("Home", "You and I", and "Never Come Back"), Suddenly arrived February 26, 2020, with a title almost too apt for what followed its release. Just a few weeks later, the world changed practically overnight. Caribou's return, an upbeat and soothing record meant to soundtrack either a night out or a day inside, was instantly relegated to the latter. That didn't stop Suddenly from resonating with the masses throughout 2020, ultimately landing on year-end best-of lists from Billboard, Aquarium Drunkard, Slate, Consequence, Stereogum, Bandcamp, Brooklyn Vegan, All Things Go, and many others.
Released March 12, 2021, Suddenly Remixes features 12 reworkings of Suddenly tracks by an all-star cast of producers and friends including Four Tet, Floating Points, Morgan Geist, Toro y Moi, and Jessy Lanza.
Caribou 2021 North American Tour Dates
Nov. 15 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
Nov. 16 Salt Lake City, UT The Union
Nov. 17 Boulder, CO Boulder Theatre
Nov. 18 Lawrence, KS Granada Theater
Nov. 19 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre
Nov. 20 London, ON London Music Hall
Nov. 21 Ottawa, ON Bronson Centre
Nov. 22 Montreal, QC M Telus
Nov. 23 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall
Nov. 24 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall
Nov. 25 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall
Nov. 26 Pittsburgh, PA Roxian
Nov. 27 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel
Nov. 28 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel (*two shows)
Nov. 29 Boston, MA Royale
Nov. 30 Washington, DC 9:30 Club
Dec. 1 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
Feb. 10 Houston, TX White Oak (Downstairs)
Feb. 11 Dallas, TX Granada Theater
Feb. 12 Austin, TX Stubbs
Feb. 14 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren
Feb. 16 Oakland, CA Fox Theater
Feb. 18 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom
Feb. 19 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom
Feb. 20 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo
Feb. 21 Portland, OR Roseland Theater