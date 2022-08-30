Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Caribbean Stars Tarrus Riley & Alison Hinds Takeover Spotify Playlists

Both features include billboard placement in key locations in the UK.

Aug. 30, 2022  

Reggae star Tarrus Riley has taken over the Spotify Reggae Classics playlist. The initiative, supported by VP Records, also sees the Queen of Soca, Alison Hinds take over the 'Soca Classics' playlist in celebration of the Carnival Sounds campaign honoring UK Carnival. The selections will also be shared for Labor Day celebrations in the U.S.

Both features include billboard placement in key locations in the UK; Eat Street, Westfield London, Ariel Way, London, Meridian Steps, Westfield Stratford City, Montfichet Rd, London and Leicester Square, London.

About the playlists, Stephen Chin, Director of Digital for VP Music Group said "VP Records' purpose has and always will be to advocate for top tier presentation of Jamaican and larger Caribbean culture to the world. This year's Spotify "Carnival Sounds" campaign truly showcases this mission in an incredible way.

Much respect to the Spotify & Who We Be UK team for being so passionate about this initiative and reaching out to VP to have a real independent Jamaican owned label be a part of this celebration of the Caribbean community."

Listen to the playlists here:




