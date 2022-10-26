Career Woman and Great Grandpa's Al Menne Release 'Dream Journal'
"Dream Journal" is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other major streaming platforms.
Career Woman, the music project of 18-year-old Melody Caudill, today released a fourth single this year, "Dream Journal." Caudill is joined by Al Menne of Seattle-based indie rock band Great Grandpa, who contributed vocals. "Dream Journal" is another deeply personal and intimate song about fear, change, and Caudill's journey to trusting herself.
Central to Caudill's writing is always a discussion of mental health or finding your way. In "Dream Journal," Caudill and Menne explore imposter syndrome, anxiety, and the fear of change, "even if it's for the better," said Caudill. In the single, Caudill sings, "I'm learning how to be alive and how not to be alone all the time / I don't have it down yet but I'm getting there." Menne adds to Caudill's emotive vocals, combining to create soft, meandering swells that set the tone for the single.
Caudill said about collaborating with Menne, "Al Menne has always been someone I admire and am immensely inspired by, and the fact that they sang and wrote on this track is the ultimate imposter syndrome trigger, but is also one of the coolest opportunities I've been given as a musician so far."
Career Woman is the alt-indie project of young Melody Caudill, a singer-songwriter from Los Angeles, California. Caudill began releasing music as a young teen with her appropriately titled debut EP, Thirteen, which captured adolescent life with the grace and eloquence of a much older person.
Now, at 18 years of age, Caudill hasn't stopped writing. Her voice-memo app is home to thousands of entries going back to the very beginning of her love for composing. Her dreamy alt-indie sound has been inspired by the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Snail Mail, Frankie Cosmos, and Soccer Mommy.
Al Menne has a voice unlike any other. Soft and emotional with lyrical intimacy that calls back to Transatlanticism era Death Cab for Cutie, fitting as they both share the same Pacific Northwest roots.
Now based in Los Angeles by way of Seattle, Al has spent the last eight years as the lead singer of Indie Rock band Great Grandpa. In between responsibilities with Great Grandpa Al stayed busy, they're a frequent collaborator on friends' and peers' projects, writing and featuring with Christian Lee Hutson (ANTI), illuminati hotties (Snack Shack Tracks/Hopeless Records), and Whitmer Thomas (Hardly Art).
They're also a touring member of Christian's band for headline tours and supporting slots with Bright Eyes. On top of all of the collaboration, Al has brought peers in to help with their own solo project recording with luminaries like Christian Lee Hutson and Melina Duterte (Jay Som), on new music that will become their upcoming debut album. Whether intentional or not, their ability to expand and grow is something some could only hope to achieve in their lifetime, building the most beautifully heartbreaking music with people who mean more to them than anyone.
Listen to the new single here:
