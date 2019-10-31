Cardiff Based Aggro-Glam band TELGATE Will Release Debut Single 'Cherrytight'

Cardiff based aggro-Glam band TELGATE, unleash their stunning debut single 'Cherrytight' this November, a debut statement about the Aids crisis in the 1980s from a band that are starting to stand out in the Welsh music scene. Produced by Tom Rees (Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard) during the blistering summer of 2019 'Cherrytight' lights the touch paper with thudding baselines, bombastic drums, caustic gyrating guitars and vocals that drip with attitude and sexuality. The track explodes into an insatiable chorus that wraps itself around your heart and won't let go. Comparisons to the throbbing roar of early Hole, and the rawness of L7 with an outstanding, storming outro.

Stream: https://soundcloud.com/telgateuk/cherry-tight-1

Download: https://soundandvisionpr.haulix.com/Public/View/73098

TELGATE play Set Dalston in London on the 4th of November and a 'Cherrytight' launch show supported by Panic Shack at Genteliza in Cardiff on the 22nd of November.





