Capella Grey Releases Highly-Anticipated Visual for 'Gyalis'

Praised by the likes of Joe Budden & Ebro Darden as being "the song of the summer," Bronx native Capella Grey debuted his highly anticipated visual for "Gyalis" out today. Shot on location in his hometown, the Brennan Rowe directed visual captures the heart and soul of New York's uptown movement. Watch HERE.

Creating an undeniable summer hit, the song has dominated radio airwaves, YouTube views, and has seen remix efforts from Kranium, A Boogie, French Montana, Tory Lanez, Fivio Foreign & more. Described by Chris Brown as being "the hardest s out right now," "Gyalis" (a popular patois term to describe a player/playboy) peaked at #1 on Apple's R&B/Soul charts as well as landing the #1 spot on Shazam's Top 100 in the United States. Blending the slowed bassline of "Back That Azz Up" over Grey's West Indian sing-song melody, "Gyalis" is undeniably a hit record.

In the visual, Capella showcases that he's a modern-day vocalist who can switch from song to rap to chant in the same line, Capella's smoothed out flow marries his mid-tempo grooves flawlessly. Merging his Jamaican heritage, uptown New York City upbringing and melodic church rooting, Capella Grey has created a new yet nostalgic feel that invites listeners of all generations into his world. Personifying the term "vibe responsibly," the visual features Capella's friends, family and fans rallying around him and championing his success. Capella delivers riveting performance shots utilizing a vintage New York City taxi cab, an ode to his time as a Taxi driver during his earlier years.

Every once in a while, an artist comes along and reminds listeners what music is supposed to sound like. In today's trendy viral video dominated space, traditional R&B artists have had to play the background. Hip Hop purists have been replaced. And musically trained vocalists have to trade in their talent for a call and response anthem infectious enough to start a Tik Tok movement, but not Capella Grey. Attracting people with his talents, charm and great energy, Capella Grey played around different Churches in New York City. There were even times he had premonitions of his "big break" being that of a background singer for a superstar. But one day, an unstructured freestyle would change his life and align him amongst the stars. The 26-year old Bronx native has figured out a way to creatively match today's sound with the authentic elements of musicianship. Peaking at No.1 on Apple Music's Top 25: New York City and No. 1 on Shazam in the United States, Capella Grey has already begun to prove himself and why his sound is necessary. As a skilled songwriter, Capella's words are embodied into harmony that translates to the streets, but in a way that doesn't alienate the ladies either. "I want everyone to catch the vibe. Grab a shorty, do something," says the young heartthrob who now has ladies crying when he's on stage. Currently, Capella is working on his debut Capitol Records project, due out later this year.