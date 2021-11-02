Canking & Ess2mad Share Debut Track 'Lemme Land?'

Having already clocked up over 6 million streams and a #1 on the Global and UK Viral Chart after self-releasing their debut track Lemme Land?, rappers Canking and Ess2mad have officially released the track via Since 93'.

Meeting through social media after discovering one another's work (video directing and music production for Ess2Mad and Canking's popular Youtube account) and becoming friends, the two decided they should make music together. With Ess2Mad sourcing the beat and rapping 32 bars for Lemme Land?, he decided he needed an additional voice and that's when the musical pairing between the two began.

They performed the track for the first time as a stunt on a YT video where Canking asks the public to rap a drill song word for word. That performance went viral gaining almost 1M views leading them to officially release the track.

In Lemme Land? they have written a drill track without the typical lyrical drill themes that is the perfect track for their generation. With deep lyrics that can be interpreted in many ways, it is a relatable yet original track with a smooth rap flow and a sharp beat. They will be launching a video for the track soon, which is based around their own creative and shot between both Slough and Milton Keynes.

They say; "We're here to build a legacy, we're here to bring something new. As much as we've been commended on our success, we're only just warming up."

Canking and Ess2Mad are currently working on their debut EP and further music will be announced soon.

Listen to the new track here: