Candyland Reunites For New Pop-Dance Single 'BYE!'

Back and better than ever before, California-based dance music duo Candyland returns to the release radar with their first official release of the year, 'BYE!'. The latest to come from the pair directly follows their March 2022 single 'Nirvana' which found a home on Monstercat.

The electro-charge single doubled as Candylands first official release reunited as a duo and landed them a spot nestled within Monstercat's Top 20 songs of 2022. Paving the way for an exciting new chapter of the Candyland saga, 'BYE!' is out now and available to stream across all platforms

Rising to prominence in the early 2010's, Candyland gained notoriety as one of the promising acts in dance music. Their bassdrenched remixes of Skrillex's 'Make It Bun Dem' and Bingo Player's 'Rattle' garnered over 5 million streams on Soundcloud and saw the duo become the first act to win back-to-back Beatport remix contests.

After years of successful releases finding homes on coveted labels including Spinnin', Monstercat, and many more, as well as several tours across the United States, Josie Martin and Ethan Davis, as the two Candyland constituents are known offstage, went their separate ways. Following Ethan's departure, Josie continued to produce as a solo act under the Candyland moniker until announcing a brief hiatus.

Following a 4-year period of dormancy, Candyland made a resurgence in March 2022 with their first official release reunited as a duo, 'Nirvana', garnering over one million streams on Spotify. Marking an exciting new era for Candyland, 'Nirvana' doubled as the duo's 10 year anniversary celebration, offering listeners a delicious taste of what's in store for Candyland 2.0.

With Candyland's resurgence, the duo is pleased to say hello to fans once again, sharing their latest single 'BYE!'. Spending time honing in on their production identity and refining their craft, 'BYE!' showcases Candyland's fresh, new sound. Utilizing Ethan Davis's enthralling vocals, 'BYE!' showcases Candyland's ability to thrive in the ever-evolving world of dance music.

Immediately kicking off with delicate instrumentation perfectly paired alongside Davis's vocals, 'BYE!' serves as a premier example of Candyland's stellar production capabilities and infectious sound design. Audibly boasting a textured spring-riff and detailed percussive elements, Davis's airy vocals make the perfect pairing for the pop-doused treat.

Watch the new music video here: