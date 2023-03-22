Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Candyland Reunites For New Pop-Dance Single 'BYE!'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Back and better than ever before, California-based dance music duo Candyland returns to the release radar with their first official release of the year, 'BYE!'. The latest to come from the pair directly follows their March 2022 single 'Nirvana' which found a home on Monstercat.

The electro-charge single doubled as Candylands first official release reunited as a duo and landed them a spot nestled within Monstercat's Top 20 songs of 2022. Paving the way for an exciting new chapter of the Candyland saga, 'BYE!' is out now and available to stream across all platforms

Rising to prominence in the early 2010's, Candyland gained notoriety as one of the promising acts in dance music. Their bassdrenched remixes of Skrillex's 'Make It Bun Dem' and Bingo Player's 'Rattle' garnered over 5 million streams on Soundcloud and saw the duo become the first act to win back-to-back Beatport remix contests.

After years of successful releases finding homes on coveted labels including Spinnin', Monstercat, and many more, as well as several tours across the United States, Josie Martin and Ethan Davis, as the two Candyland constituents are known offstage, went their separate ways. Following Ethan's departure, Josie continued to produce as a solo act under the Candyland moniker until announcing a brief hiatus.

Following a 4-year period of dormancy, Candyland made a resurgence in March 2022 with their first official release reunited as a duo, 'Nirvana', garnering over one million streams on Spotify. Marking an exciting new era for Candyland, 'Nirvana' doubled as the duo's 10 year anniversary celebration, offering listeners a delicious taste of what's in store for Candyland 2.0.

With Candyland's resurgence, the duo is pleased to say hello to fans once again, sharing their latest single 'BYE!'. Spending time honing in on their production identity and refining their craft, 'BYE!' showcases Candyland's fresh, new sound. Utilizing Ethan Davis's enthralling vocals, 'BYE!' showcases Candyland's ability to thrive in the ever-evolving world of dance music.

Immediately kicking off with delicate instrumentation perfectly paired alongside Davis's vocals, 'BYE!' serves as a premier example of Candyland's stellar production capabilities and infectious sound design. Audibly boasting a textured spring-riff and detailed percussive elements, Davis's airy vocals make the perfect pairing for the pop-doused treat.

Watch the new music video here:



The National Share 'Eucalyptus' Single
The National has released a third new track ahead of its upcoming album First Two Pages of Frankenstein. “Eucalyptus” is taut and punchy, having come together in a charmed burst of spontaneity surrounding a visit to the historic Capitol Theatre just north of New York City in Port Chester. Watch the new music video now!
Frost Children Premiere 'HI 5' From New LP 'SPEED RUN'
After a highly praised week of performances at SXSW, Frost Children release their new single “HI 5,” off their upcoming album, SPEED RUN, via True Panther via a Zane Lowe premiere. Zane called the song 'another gorgeous, hi-fi, stunning track.' Earlier singles from this year include “ALL I GOT” and “FLATLINE.”
Gregory Alan Isakov Confirms Summer Headline Tour
Gregory Alan Isakov will embark on a headline tour including shows at Los Angeles’ Theatre at Ace Hotel (two nights), Santa Fe’s The Bridge, Portland, ME’s Thompson’s Point, Burlington’s Waterfront Park, Seattle’s Paramount Theatre, San Francisco’s The Masonic, Phoenix’s The Van Buren and Salt Lake City’s Delta Hall at The Eccles, and more.
Symphonic Metal Icons SIRENIA to Release New Album '1977'
Transporting the listener to a retro auditory arcade harking back to when groovy synthwave melodies dominated the world of music, the international band merges late 70’s and 80’s pop rock stylings with synthwave elements and their remarkable, hard-hitting symphonic melodies - shaking the listener to the core.

March 22, 2023

Transporting the listener to a retro auditory arcade harking back to when groovy synthwave melodies dominated the world of music, the international band merges late 70’s and 80’s pop rock stylings with synthwave elements and their remarkable, hard-hitting symphonic melodies - shaking the listener to the core.
March 22, 2023

New single “I Waited A Year” found its form during the intense heatwave of 2022. Restless from a bout of insomnia amidst those hot summer nights, Jo found solace from the sleeplessness in the sanctuary of her home studio and began laying down ideas that had been swimming around her mind.
March 22, 2023

Minneapolis hip-hop pioneers Atmosphere, composed of rapper Slug and producer Ant, have shared a new track off their forthcoming album. The track is accompanied by a raw video directed by director, writer, and producer Tazbah Chavez, known for her work in numerous popular TV series, including Reservation Dogs, Rutherford Falls, Accused, and more.
March 22, 2023

DOGMA, produced and mixed by Zach Jones (Fever 333, Poorstacy, Scene Queen, Nova Twins), is a diverse album fueled by angst, existential identity, isolation, and determination. Over the last three years, the band took time to reflect on personal and collective priorities. This introspection is reflected lyrically in DOGMA.
March 22, 2023

The title track “Akousmatikous (feat. Soccer96)” is blessed with a stunning animated video directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Carlos López Estrada (who’s directed videos for Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Thundercat). It arrives alongside “Propaganda,” a danceable partnership with SF-based Brijean.
