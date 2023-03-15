Candiace Dillard Bassett Adds New Tour Dates to 'Deep Space' Tour

Rising R&B powerhouse CANDIACE reveals the dates for the second leg of her Deep Space Tour, making 10 stops in major cities across the U.S. Once again, she hits the road in support of her critically-acclaimed Deep Space (Deluxe Edition) album.

The second leg of the Deep Space Tour will kick off in Boston on March 17th, before journeying to Pomona, CA, for shows on April 14th and 15th.

CANDIACE will then perform at The Fillmore in Washington, D.C., on June 10th, followed by performances at City Winery venues across St. Louis, Chicago, Nashville, New York City, Pittsburgh, and Atlanta for the rest of the summer through October.

CANDIACE has built widespread hype with Deep Space. In its first week, it opened with more than half a million streams and has garnered north of 2 million streams to date. It achieved #24 on the Billboard Current R&B Albums Chart, and also peaked at #4 on the iTunes R&B/Soul chart. Additionally, it earned praise from the likes of Anita Baker, Nicki Minaj, and Toni Braxton.

She re-upped, re-energized, and recharged her acclaimed full-length debut album with eight new recordings. This pops off as the most dynamic and definitive vision of Deep Space. Listen to Deep Space Deluxe Edition - HERE. She paved the way for its release with the sexy, slick, and stunning single and music video "INSECURE" [feat. Trina].

Right out of the gate, "INSECURE" incited critical applause and earned plugs from the likes of Bossip and That Grape Juice, who noted, The 'Real Housewives of Potomac' star has been making solid strides with tracks such as 'Drive Back' and its housing album 'Deep Space.' And the trajectory continues with her newest number."

Rated R&B raved, "The spicy track contains some of the bluntest lyrics and heartfelt vocals as Candiace lets a fragile lover know it's all him and not her, putting a damper on their relationship." BET highlighted, "she's telling the insecure folks about themselves."

Last year, CANDIACE concluded her highly successful debut run, DEEP SPACE TOUR: Live at City Winery. Playing to thousands of enthusiastic fans, she captivated audiences in four major cities. She canvased Philadelphia, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C. She notably sold out both Atlanta and D.C. Among those fans, cast members from The Real Housewives of Atlanta and various "BRAVOLEBRITIES" attended the Atlanta gig to support her.