Candiace Dillard Bassett Adds New Tour Dates to 'Deep Space' Tour
Once again, CANDIACE hits the road in support of her critically-acclaimed Deep Space (Deluxe Edition) album.
A renaissance woman can do it all-and more. As a singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur, personality, and philanthropist, Candiace Dillard Bassett shines as brightly as possible in each respective lane.
Racking up millions of streams and views on her solo music, appearing in films for BET and NETFLIX, running various businesses, and entertaining audiences on BRAVO's The Real Housewives of Potomac, she consistently turns heads and inspires with everything she does. While performing with the prestigious Howard Gospel Choir, her peers affectionately referred to her as "Toni" due to the alto power of her voice.
She launched her career in Washington DC, working in the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs during the Obama administration before joining his reelection campaign as a staffer. She also participated in countless pageants, reaching the apex as "Miss United States 2013." In order to guide and empower another generation of contestants, she founded Candiace Dillard Pageant Consulting.
She also cofounded Prima Hair Collection by Candiace Dillard and co-owns Chateau Salon Suites. Allowing audiences into her world, Candiace notably joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Potomac in 2018. However, music always remained close to her heart. She landed a deal with MNRK and unveiled her full-length debut Deep Space in 2021.
Top 25 on the Billboard Current R&B Albums Chart, with Anita Baker and Toni Braxton both professing their fandom. She made her big screen debut with a role in the award-winning Water in a Broken Glass. Other credits include a guest spot on NETFLIX's Family Reunion alongside Tia Mowry and BET's The Christmas Lottery. In 2022, she also stars in BET's It Takes Two as she prepares more music for release as well.