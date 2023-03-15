Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Candiace Dillard Bassett Adds New Tour Dates to 'Deep Space' Tour

Candiace Dillard Bassett Adds New Tour Dates to 'Deep Space' Tour

Once again, CANDIACE hits the road in support of her critically-acclaimed Deep Space (Deluxe Edition) album.

Mar. 15, 2023  

Rising R&B powerhouse CANDIACE reveals the dates for the second leg of her Deep Space Tour, making 10 stops in major cities across the U.S. Once again, she hits the road in support of her critically-acclaimed Deep Space (Deluxe Edition) album.

City Winery Tickets are available HERE.

Live Nation Tickets are available - HERE.

The second leg of the Deep Space Tour will kick off in Boston on March 17th, before journeying to Pomona, CA, for shows on April 14th and 15th.

CANDIACE will then perform at The Fillmore in Washington, D.C., on June 10th, followed by performances at City Winery venues across St. Louis, Chicago, Nashville, New York City, Pittsburgh, and Atlanta for the rest of the summer through October.

CANDIACE has built widespread hype with Deep Space. In its first week, it opened with more than half a million streams and has garnered north of 2 million streams to date. It achieved #24 on the Billboard Current R&B Albums Chart, and also peaked at #4 on the iTunes R&B/Soul chart. Additionally, it earned praise from the likes of Anita Baker, Nicki Minaj, and Toni Braxton.

She re-upped, re-energized, and recharged her acclaimed full-length debut album with eight new recordings. This pops off as the most dynamic and definitive vision of Deep Space. Listen to Deep Space Deluxe Edition - HERE. She paved the way for its release with the sexy, slick, and stunning single and music video "INSECURE" [feat. Trina].

Right out of the gate, "INSECURE" incited critical applause and earned plugs from the likes of Bossip and That Grape Juice, who noted, The 'Real Housewives of Potomac' star has been making solid strides with tracks such as 'Drive Back' and its housing album 'Deep Space.' And the trajectory continues with her newest number."

Rated R&B raved, "The spicy track contains some of the bluntest lyrics and heartfelt vocals as Candiace lets a fragile lover know it's all him and not her, putting a damper on their relationship." BET highlighted, "she's telling the insecure folks about themselves."

Last year, CANDIACE concluded her highly successful debut run, DEEP SPACE TOUR: Live at City Winery. Playing to thousands of enthusiastic fans, she captivated audiences in four major cities. She canvased Philadelphia, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C. She notably sold out both Atlanta and D.C. Among those fans, cast members from The Real Housewives of Atlanta and various "BRAVOLEBRITIES" attended the Atlanta gig to support her.

CANDIACE DILLARD BASSETT TOUR DATES:

3/17 Boston, MA Legacy Nightclub

4/14 Pomona, CA 340 Nightclub

4/15 Pomona, CA 340 Nightclub

6/10 Washington, DC The Fillmore

7/23 St. Louis, MO City Winery

7/31 Chicago, IL City Winery

8/14 Nashville, TN City Winery

8/21 New York, NY City Winery

9/18 Pittsburgh, PA City Winery

10/9 Atlanta, GA City Winery

A renaissance woman can do it all-and more. As a singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur, personality, and philanthropist, Candiace Dillard Bassett shines as brightly as possible in each respective lane.

Racking up millions of streams and views on her solo music, appearing in films for BET and NETFLIX, running various businesses, and entertaining audiences on BRAVO's The Real Housewives of Potomac, she consistently turns heads and inspires with everything she does. While performing with the prestigious Howard Gospel Choir, her peers affectionately referred to her as "Toni" due to the alto power of her voice.

She launched her career in Washington DC, working in the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs during the Obama administration before joining his reelection campaign as a staffer. She also participated in countless pageants, reaching the apex as "Miss United States 2013." In order to guide and empower another generation of contestants, she founded Candiace Dillard Pageant Consulting.

She also cofounded Prima Hair Collection by Candiace Dillard and co-owns Chateau Salon Suites. Allowing audiences into her world, Candiace notably joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Potomac in 2018. However, music always remained close to her heart. She landed a deal with MNRK and unveiled her full-length debut Deep Space in 2021.

Top 25 on the Billboard Current R&B Albums Chart, with Anita Baker and Toni Braxton both professing their fandom. She made her big screen debut with a role in the award-winning Water in a Broken Glass. Other credits include a guest spot on NETFLIX's Family Reunion alongside Tia Mowry and BET's The Christmas Lottery. In 2022, she also stars in BET's It Takes Two as she prepares more music for release as well.



deathcrash Release New Single And Now I Am Lit Photo
deathcrash Release New Single 'And Now I Am Lit'
deathcrash have shared their last single 'And Now I Am Lit' before the release of new album Less. Recorded at the UK’s most remote studio in the Outer Hebrides, Less follows their critically acclaimed 2022 album, Return with a statement in reduction that turns out to be as powerful and potent as it is tender and introspective.
Abraham Alexander Unveils Blood Under The Bridge From SEA/SONS Photo
Abraham Alexander Unveils 'Blood Under The Bridge' From 'SEA/SONS'
Singer-songwriter Abraham Alexander unveils a new song, “Blood Under The Bridge.” The record features an appearance by Mavis Staples in addition to Gary Clark Jr. Alexander co-produced the record alongside Matt Pence (The Breeders, Yuck, Here We Go Magic) and Brad Cook (Nathaniel Rateliff, Kevin Morby, Bon Iver).
ISLAND OF LOVE (Third Man London) Share New Single Fed Rock Photo
ISLAND OF LOVE (Third Man London) Share New Single 'Fed Rock'
While “Grow” / “Blues 2000” featured Karim Newble on lead vocals, “Fed Rock” highlights co-frontman Linus Munch on vox, highlighting the way the band seamlessly shares both songwriting, guitar and vocal duties. The track find the band doubling down on the energy brought by the previous tracks.
Magnolia Park Share New Single Facedown Photo
Magnolia Park Share New Single 'Facedown'
Orlando band Magnolia Park share their new track “Facedown” ahead of ‘Baku’s Revenge Deluxe.’ Extending their debut album released via Epitaph last fall and produced by Andrew Wade (A Day To Remember, Wage War), the band is adding on four bonus tracks brimming with catchy melodies and massive guitar hooks that keep fans running back for more.

From This Author - Michael Major


Epiphone Releases Chris Stapleton Frontier Acoustic GuitarEpiphone Releases Chris Stapleton Frontier Acoustic Guitar
March 14, 2023

Epiphone is proud to debut a partnership with acclaimed musician and songwriter, Chris Stapleton, with the new Epiphone Chris Stapleton Frontier. A rare Epiphone acoustic guitar, made in the USA and hand-crafted in the storied Gibson Acoustic factory in Bozeman, Montana by Gibson’s expert acoustic luthiers.
Pieta Brown and JT Bates Team Up For New Pair Of SinglesPieta Brown and JT Bates Team Up For New Pair Of Singles
March 14, 2023

Pieta Brown and drummer and producer JT Bates (Bonny Light Horseman, Big Red Machine, Taylor Swift) have teamed up for a new pair of singles titled “In This World” and “Thing or 2.” The tracks were mixed by Tucker Martine (Madison Cunningham, Calexico, My Morning Jacket) and mastered by Huntley Miller (The Cactus Blossoms, Sylvan Esso, Bon Iver).
Love & Rockets Announce Spring Tour DatesLove & Rockets Announce Spring Tour Dates
March 14, 2023

Forming in 1985 after the first split of their band Bauhaus, Love and Rockets provided a clean slate and an opportunity to plumb the depths of imagination and influences. Named after the underground comic by the Hernandez brothers, the band made seven records over the course of thirteen years.
BMG/BBR Music Group Signs The Frontmen: Richie McDonald, Tim Rushlow and Larry StewartBMG/BBR Music Group Signs The Frontmen: Richie McDonald, Tim Rushlow and Larry Stewart
March 14, 2023

The trio of Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar, Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas, and Larry Stewart of Restless Heart boasts a collective arsenal of 30 No. 1 hit songs and over 30 million records sold. The three country vets will release new music this year as well as re-record new versions of their greatest hits.
Breakout Alt-Pop Artist Akini Jing Releases New Single 'Pump Up'Breakout Alt-Pop Artist Akini Jing Releases New Single 'Pump Up'
March 14, 2023

The pulsating, high-energy track continues to display Akini’s unique brand of pop, which led to GQ listing the disrupter among their “Most Exciting Musicians of 2021.”  Boasting elements of electronic, synth-pop, and R&B, “Pump Up,” marks Akini’s first official release of 2023. The new single follows 2022's concept album, Endless Farewell.
share