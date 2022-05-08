Canadian Pop Punk Legends SIMPLE PLAN Share 'Harder Than It Looks' Album

It's been exactly 20 years since Montreal's Simple Plan unleashed their debut album, No Pads, No Helmets...Just Balls into the world, bursting onto the scene with explosive energy - and now, the pop punkers are back with a brand-new album, featuring some of their catchiest and most meaningful songs to date. The band's 6th album, Harder Than It Looks, has been a labour of love for the boys, whose passion for their craft has only grown over time. "More than 20 years into our career, we love being in this band more than ever and still have the same passion for playing music and writing songs together that we've had since day one", says Simple Plan The band is also extremely excited about their new material. According to the group, "We made a classic, quintessential Simple Plan record that our fans will absolutely love, and it was amazing to go back to our roots and unapologetically embrace what has made this band special to so many people: fun, catchy, honest and emotional songs that will make you feel less alone, put a smile on your face and give you hope." So far, 4 of the album's 10 tracks have been released as singles to great fanfare, including The Antidote, Ruin My Life (featuring Deryck Whibley of Sum 41), Congratulations, and the newest single, Wake Me Up (When This Nightmare Ends). The latter was recently released along with a powerful video directed by Ukrainian filmmaker Jensen Noen - the dramatic video was carefully created with a mostly Ukrainian cast and crew. All YouTube proceeds from the video of the song will go directly to Ukrainian relief efforts, through the UNICEF Ukraine Emergency Appeal. In addition, the group is pledging to donate a portion of the proceeds from tickets sold throughout the current tour, via the Simple Plan Foundation. Since the very beginning, Simple Plan experienced a meteoric rise, with worldwide sales topping 10 million, and over 1 billion streams across all streaming platforms. Over the years, Simple Plan have proved themselves to be one of the most important Canadian bands of all time, receiving numerous awards including Teen Choice Award, JUNO Fan Choice Award, Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award, NRJ award, and the Allan Waters Humanitarian Award, among others. They've also collaborated over the years with many of music's most celebrated artists including Mark Hoppus (Blink-182), Rivers Cuomo (Weezer), Sean Paul and Natasha Bedingfield. What's more, their very first single, I'm Just A Kid, became a huge hit on TikTok, with the #ImJustAKid challenge spawning more than 3.4 million videos, including clips from the likes of Will Smith, Ed Sheeran, Usher and Venus and Serena Williams - and a total of over 4 billion views. It's been a good run - and it's getting even better. Simple Plan is excited to be back on tour to perform their classics and newest hits. Last week, they kicked off the Blame Canada US Tour with Sum 41. They look forward to coming home to Canada as soon as possible. For more information on Simple Plan and upcoming tour dates, please visit: www.officialsimpleplan.com. Simple Plan is: Pierre Bouvier (vocals) Chuck Comeau (drums) Sebastien Lefebvre (lead guitar) Jeff Stinco (rhythm guitar) Harder Than It Looks Track Listing: 1. Wake Me Up (When This Nightmare's Over) 2. Ruin My Life (feat. Deryck Whibley) 3. The Antidote 4. A Million Pictures Of You 5. Anxiety 6. Congratulations 7. Iconic 8. Best Day Of My Life 9. Slow Motion 10. Two