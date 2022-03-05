Canadian Multi-Platinum Singer Ali Gatie Releases New Single

Canadian multi-Platinum singer Ali Gatie returns with the deeply emotional "Crying In The Rain," out today via Warner Records. The soulful track tugs at the heartstrings and is the second release leading up to the Toronto artist's forthcoming project, set to drop in late spring. Listen to "Crying In The Rain" HERE. Watch the lyric video HERE.

"It's about leaving that person you love stranded in their own battles because you weren't able to fight off your own," Gatie explains. On the poignant track, he holds nothing back, singing from the heart. "Said forever, now forever feels so far away," he laments, his vocals pained yet electrified over the gorgeous production. Still, the hitmaker is plagued with regret: "Just know I never meant to leave you crying in the rain."

"Crying in the Rain" is the follow-up to the equally emotive single "Perfect." Released last month, the raw ballad has already garnered 2.4 million global streams. It's more proof of Gatie's universal appeal. With his delicate fusion of R&B and pop, the crooner has quietly become one of the most impactful artists in the world. He's also a bona fide social media superstar with 2.4 million TikTok followers, 1.6 million Instagram followers, and 1 billion video views on YouTube.

﻿

Gatie's phenomenal success is largely due to his penchant for penning lovelorn hits including the RIAA Certified Double Platinum breakout "It's You" and the Platinum-certified "What If I Told You That I Love You" from his 2021 EP The Idea of Her. He has also collaborated with artists like Ty Dolla $ign, Alessia Cara, Tate McCrae, Marshmello, and MAX. In 2022, Gatie is ready to go even bigger. "Perfect" and "Crying in the Rain" have set the stage for more music to come-as well as his much-anticipated performance at Coachella 2022 in April.

ABOUT ALI GATIE:

Ali Gatie's music is intimate in a way that almost feels private. The Toronto-raised artist's pop-meets-R&B is often vulnerable, wounded, and yearning - listening is less like thumbing through his diary than stumbling upon the pages he's ripped out and stuffed at the bottom of a drawer. Hits like double-platinum acoustic love letter "It's You" and 2021 EP, The Idea of Her, demonstrate how affecting such an approach can be - he shares the contours of his emotions in hopes that listeners see themselves reflected. And his fans, The LISNers, have connected to these songs in a way that feels profound.

After blossoming his sound via bigger projects like 2020's You, he's now accumulated over 3.5 billion streams across platforms. Gatie isn't the type to care about such numbers, but it's evidence of the powerfully authentic bonds he's been able to form. The Idea of Her is full of new leaps, including a colorful collaboration with Marshmello and Ty Dolla $ign called "Do You Believe," which makes it the perfect next step for both Gatie and The LISNers - the EP underscores his unguarded approach to songwriting while emphasizing that there are new worlds out there to explore. "I want my fans to know I'm still figuring this out," he says of his next chapter. "I might not know for five or 10 years, but this is where I feel like I sit most comfortably. You can expect the unexpected."

Photo Credit: Virisa Yong