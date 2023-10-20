Canadian Folk Icon Connie Kaldor Releases New Album 'KEEP GOING'

Also out now is the video for the 2nd single 'Not a Sentimental Song', a sweet and introspective anniversary song celebrating love that endures decades.

Oct. 20, 2023

Celebrating 45 years in folk music, award-winning Canadian folk icon Connie Kaldor channels a wisdom that comes from experience on her latest release Keep Going out now on all digital streaming platforms. Listen here.

"There is something like alchemy that happens for me when I take a song that I've written on a guitar with a simple picking pattern that has a somewhat dreamy quality to it," says Connie. "And then you play it with others and somehow they capture that soundtrack dreaminess and suddenly those folk guitar patterns are floating above a percussion track. I love it when ordinary is surpassed.

When what is expected is not what is needed. It is wonderful to see these young players with all their skills and influences carry those folk musical intensions so carefully, adding their harmonies and sounds and hear it captured perfectly. There is almost a visual quality to this track. It was a thrill to hear it unfold as we recorded it."  

At 70, Connie's latest album is a milestone in her long career. The prairie artist once again attests to her depth as a songwriter, showing she can tackle any story out there and will, with songs that will stop you in your tracks. From the first song, the album's title track, 'Keep Going' serves as an anthem of perseverance and resilience, inspiring listeners to remain steadfast in the face of hardship. Her songs 'Sad is your Passing' and 'Without You' take on grief and loss with the grace and beauty that you would expect of a songwriter of her calibre. 

This latest release reminds listeners that her music has always drawn attention to the experiences of women, often by employing humour to disarm an audience. Among her earliest successes, her song, 'Jerks' mocked the jeers and catcalls from men that all women have experienced (and this, back when folk festivals would reject female songwriters with a, “sorry, we already have our women's act this year”).

Today, Connie again shows her lifelong commitment against gender inequities with 'Woman Who Pays' written to commemorate a friend of her daughter-in-law, who was one of the eight women murdered in eight weeks in Montreal during the pandemic. The track calls attention to increasing rates of gender-based violence as Connie sings: “What is domestic about assault?”

Keep Going was recorded at Studio King in Montreal. Connie worked with Paul Campagne, her producer and co-producer of her children—Gabriel Campagne (voice) and Aleksi Campagne (voice and violin)—who also appear on the album. Keep Going features multiple Maple Blues Award Winner Suzie Vinnick and acclaimed uilleann pipe player Steáfán Hannigan. 

Keep Going is available now on Spotify, Apple Music/iTunes, and other digital retailers and streaming services worldwide. Connie will play Canadian tour dates to support the new album, starting on October 26th in Spruce Grove, AB. See below for the full tour schedule. For more information, please visit conniekaldor.com.

CONNIE KALDOR UPCOMING 2023 TOUR DATES

Oct 26th - Spruce Grove, AB - Horizon Stage
Oct 27th - Foothills County, AB - Red Deer Lake Church (On The Edge Concert Series)
Oct 28th - Calgary, AB - Ironwood Stage & Grill
Oct 30th - Vernon, BC - Vernon Jazz Club
Nov 1st - Courtenay, BC - The Old Church Theatre
Nov 2nd - Duncan, BC - Duncan Showroom
Nov 3rd - Vancouver, BC - Rogue Folk Club
Nov 4th - Victoria, BC - St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church
Nov 6th - Penticton, BC - Dream Cafe
Nov 10th - Regina, SK - Darke Hall
Nov 11th - Saskatoon, SK - Grosvenor Park United Church
Nov 12th - Winnipeg, MB - West End Cultural Centre 
Nov 18th - Toronto, ON - Acoustic Harvest
Nov 26th - Montreal, QC - Casa del Popolo

Photo Credit: Christina Adele Higham



