Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Canadian Country Rock Band The High Road Releases New Single “Brand New You”

Jan. 18, 2023  

Canadian Country Rock Band The High Road Releases New Single “Brand New You”

Barrie, Ontario-based country rock band, The High Road is known for pumping out hit-caliber songs in the country and rock genres. Songs like "Sweet River Woman," "Drive" and "Huckleberry" have helped the band earn over 2K monthly Spotify listeners.

The band, led by chief songwriter and vocalist, Don Scott, has now released their first single of 2023.Titled "Brand New You," the song is a befitting release for the new year, since the song is about new beginnings and opening up to new experiences in life. "Brand New You" was produced by renowned engineer/producer, Michael Jack (Billy Ray Cyrus, Olivia Newton John).

Watch the video for "Brand New You" here:

Having started with founding members and previous bandmates, Don Scott (Vocals, Guitar, Keys) and Ron Fathers (Vocals, Bass, Guitar), The High Road was soon joined by Richard Fathers (Vocals, Guitar, Keys, Lap Steel Guitar and Harmonica) along with Dave Martin (Vocals, Keys, Guitar, Drums) and Greg Frank (Drums and Vocals.) Together, all 5 members of the band leverage their unique musical expertise and experience to create memorable country songs fused with classic rock elements for a timeless and nostalgic feel.



California Rock Band ALO Announces Silver Saturdays LP & Share Single Photo
California Rock Band ALO Announces 'Silver Saturdays' LP & Share Single
Silver Saturdays celebrates an ongoing journey that began in Saratoga, California in the late eighties when Dan “Lebo” Lebowitz (guitar/vocals), Zach Gill (keyboards/vocals) and Steve Adams (bass/vocals) met in grade school. It stands out as the first full-length studio release featuring drummer/vocalist Ezra Lipp.
Worriers Return With Fourth LP & Share New Single Pollen in the Air Photo
Worriers Return With Fourth LP & Share New Single 'Pollen in the Air'
The album’s announcement is heralded by the atypically synth-laden new track “Pollen In The Air,” which is accompanied by an official lyric video – a perfect fit for an artist with this level of lyrical depth. In addition to their musical career, Denitzio is an accomplished visual artist, and the lyric video is comprised of their illustrations.
CeCe Winans BELIEVE FOR IT Tour Returns This Spring Photo
CeCe Winans' 'BELIEVE FOR IT' Tour Returns This Spring
The chart-topping soloist completed a national sold out tour; released her 6th book- “Believe For It: Passing on Faith To The Next Generation” (K-LOVE Books), taped 10 episodes for season two of her popular YouTube Show, Generations; hosted her first annual Generations Women’s Conference that drew thousands of registrants to Nashville, TN.
Entheos Announce New Album Time Will Take Us All Photo
Entheos Announce New Album 'Time Will Take Us All'
Entheos continue to stand apart from the pack. Incorporating elements drawn from myriad genres - including death metal, groove, grunge, electronica, slam, gothic rock, jazz, prog and more — they have evolved with every release, and now they return with the follow up to 2017's landmark Dark Future, the diverse and exhilarating Time Will Take Us All.

More Hot Stories For You


Norwegian Indie-Folk/Pop Artist Tuvaband Releases 'By The Time You Hear This'Norwegian Indie-Folk/Pop Artist Tuvaband Releases 'By The Time You Hear This'
January 13, 2023

Leading with her signature haunting, yet blissfully elegant vocals, folk-pop artist Tuvaband challenges the very essence of time in her new single 'By the Time You Hear This'.
Country Cross-Genre Zye Ca$h Releases New Single 'Love Someone'Country Cross-Genre Zye Ca$h Releases New Single 'Love Someone'
January 13, 2023

With over 10,000 pre-saves and pre-adds across streaming platforms, country cross-genre artist Zye Ca$h releases his new single, 'Love Someone.'
Alternative-Rock Duo, Sleep Nation, Kicks Off 2023 With New Single & Music Video 'Sophistication'Alternative-Rock Duo, Sleep Nation, Kicks Off 2023 With New Single & Music Video 'Sophistication'
January 13, 2023

The out-of-control, alternative rock n' roll duo Sleep Nation comes swinging out of the gate with a brand new single & music video, 'Sophistication.'
Dark Pop Artist Vara Releases New Single 'Paranoia'Dark Pop Artist Vara Releases New Single 'Paranoia'
January 12, 2023

Singer-songwriter and social media influencer vara greets fans with perhaps their most personal hit yet 'Paranoia'.
SXM Festival to Return in March Featuring CamelPhat, AMEME & MoreSXM Festival to Return in March Featuring CamelPhat, AMEME & More
January 10, 2023

SXM Festival will return from March 8-12, 2023 for a musical and cultural experience like no other. It is the only festival in the world that takes over an entire island - the Caribbean gem of Saint Martin | Sint Maarten - and is the ultimate destination experience.
share