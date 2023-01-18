Canadian Country Rock Band The High Road Releases New Single “Brand New You”

Barrie, Ontario-based country rock band, The High Road is known for pumping out hit-caliber songs in the country and rock genres. Songs like "Sweet River Woman," "Drive" and "Huckleberry" have helped the band earn over 2K monthly Spotify listeners.

The band, led by chief songwriter and vocalist, Don Scott, has now released their first single of 2023.Titled "Brand New You," the song is a befitting release for the new year, since the song is about new beginnings and opening up to new experiences in life. "Brand New You" was produced by renowned engineer/producer, Michael Jack (Billy Ray Cyrus, Olivia Newton John).

Watch the video for "Brand New You" here:

Having started with founding members and previous bandmates, Don Scott (Vocals, Guitar, Keys) and Ron Fathers (Vocals, Bass, Guitar), The High Road was soon joined by Richard Fathers (Vocals, Guitar, Keys, Lap Steel Guitar and Harmonica) along with Dave Martin (Vocals, Keys, Guitar, Drums) and Greg Frank (Drums and Vocals.) Together, all 5 members of the band leverage their unique musical expertise and experience to create memorable country songs fused with classic rock elements for a timeless and nostalgic feel.