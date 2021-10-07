Canadian Brass Announce CANADIANA

As the most celebrated and enduring brass quintet in history, Canadian Brass unveil the first peek at their forthcoming and first ever all-Canadian album with the release of "Hallelujah" - available now. You can pre-order and pre-save the album here.

The Leonard Cohen cover is first to arrive from the iconic ensemble's upcoming album, Canadiana. The 11-song collection is set to arrive November 12th via Linus Entertainment, and adds to Canadian Brass' impressive catalogue that has collectively sold over 2 million albums.

On Canadiana, Canadian Brass celebrates the popular Canadian artists the group both loves to listen to, and has impressed them throughout their career. In addition to Cohen, Canadiana includes songs by Joni Mitchell, Drake, Daniel Caesar, Shawn Mendes, Rush, Bruce Cockburn, Deadmau5, k.d. lang, and Lara Fabian.

"While we were busy practicing our repertoire and honing our craft, we were also listening to these incredible songs as they were released," Canadian Brass shares. "We now have the incredible opportunity to play these songs ourselves. "

"This recording project gave us a chance to explore the music generated by the great artists that have been around us throughout our performing career."

A formidable force in the world of Chamber Music since its 1970 inception, and having sold well over 2 Million albums worldwide, the group has been hailed as the 'Kings of Brass' for single handedly establishing brass as a major influence on the classical music scene.

The young players in the ensemble today are inheritors of this long tradition, inaugurated over fifty years ago, having grown up with the sound and style of Canadian Brass as a model. With a discography of over 130 albums, and an extensive worldwide touring schedule, Canadian Brass is an important pioneer in bringing brass music to mass audiences everywhere.

Currently, Canadian Brass are Achilles Liarmakopoulos (trombone), Jeff Nelsen (horn), Caleb Hudson (trumpet), Brandon Ridenour (trumpet), and Chuck Daellenbach (tuba), with "Hallelujah" also representing a reunion of sorts; a host of former members of Canadian Brass joined the quintet for this treasured tune.

The ensemble enlisted their trumpet player and in-house arranger Brandon Ridenour to breathe new life into the selected works. Additionally, the album features Grammy-winning Attacca Quartet member Nathan Schram (for Drake's "Laugh Now, Cry Later"), internationally-beloved guitarist and singer Bruce Cockburn on his own "Thoughts on a Rainy Afternoon," JUNO-winning jazz trumpet player Ingrid Jensen (Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides, Now"), as well as guitarist Sean Kelly and percussionist Tim Timleck ("2112 Overture" by Rush).

Canadiana Track Listing

[01] Je Me Souviens (Originally recorded by Lara Fabian) 02:49

[02] Senorita (Originally recorded by Shawn Mendes) 03:11

[03] Constant Craving (Originally recorded by k.d. lang) 03:26

[04] Both Sides, Now (Originally recorded by Joni Mitchell)* 06:12

[05] I Remember (Originally recorded by Deadmau5) 04:39

[06] Laugh Now, Cry Later (Originally recorded by Drake)** 03:37

[07] Overture 2112 (Originally Recorded by Rush)*** 03:11

[08] Best Part (Originally recorded by Daniel Caesar & H.E.R.) 05:14

[09] 13th Mountain (Originally recorded by Bruce Cockburn) 03:29

[10] Thoughts on a Rainy Afternoon (Originally Recorded by Bruce Cockburn)**** 03:27

[11] Hallelujah (Originally recorded by Leonard Cohen) 03:36

*With Juno-winning jazz trumpet player Ingrid Jensen

**Beat production by Grammy award winning Attacca quartet member Nathan Schram

***With Sean Kelly (guitar) and Tim Timleck (percussion)

****With Bruce Cockburn (guitar, vocals)

"Hallelujah" is available now. Canadiana is available November 12th, 2021 via Linus Entertainment.

Canadian Brass Tour Dates

November 20, 2021 Hayes Hall Naples FL USA

November 27, 2021 George Mason University Fairfax VA USA

November 30, 2021 Augusta University Augusta GA USA

December 5, 2021 Staplin Performing Arts Center West Des Moines IA USA

December 6, 2021 Helzberg Hall Kansas City MO USA

December 7, 2021 Hesston Mennonite Church Kesston KS USA

December 11, 2021 Nellerbach Hall Berkeley CA USA

December 17, 2021 Bradley Symphony Center Milwaukee WI USA