Camden Cox Drops New Rave Anthem 'Ashes'

Grammy-nominated DJ, vocalist, and songwriter Camden Cox continues to elevate her place in the global electronic music scene with the release of her latest single, ‘Ashes’. This emotionally charged, rave-inspired track explores themes of loneliness, connection, as well the resilience of love and relationships.

Inspired by the disconnection she felt while touring, Camden explains: "The idea for ‘Ashes’ came about on tour, when I felt like I was slipping away from my loved ones. It can feel lonely, but deep down you know that the moment you reunite, nothing’s changed, and no love is lost. What feels like a dying relationship can always come back to life if you truly want it to.”

Brand new single, ‘Ashes’, blends Camden’s signature deep house and trance influences with energetic beats, echoing the nostalgia of her roots in 90s rave culture. Its poignant lyrics and uplifting melodies capture the essence of reunion and rekindled bonds, delivering a cathartic experience for listeners on and off the dancefloor.

Raised in the East Midlands by a drummer father and drum ‘n’ bass promoter mother, Camden’s upbringing steeped her in music from an early age. Her career trajectory took a pivotal turn when Emmy-winning producer Labrinth encouraged her to focus on songwriting, igniting her rise to the top of the dance music scene. With over 100 million Spotify streams, Camden’s dynamic sound fuses trance, deep house, and evocative lyricism.

Her journey has seen monumental collaborations with industry giants like Deadmau5, Kaskade, John Summit, and Oden & Fatso, alongside solo releases such as ‘Touching Me’, ‘Elevated’, and ‘Gold’, which have solidified her place as a leading voice in electronic music. Her Grammy-nominated co-write ‘Escape’ with Deadmau5 & Kaskade remains a standout in her career.

Last year, Camden celebrated women in dance music with her sold-out headline show, ‘Camden Cox & Friends’, at The Hackney Social, featuring performances by artists such as Hayla, Alex Mills, and Darla Jade. Recently adding DJing to her repertoire, she has performed at iconic venues like Printworks, EDC Las Vegas, and Ibiza Rocks.

Photo credit: Joe Magowan

