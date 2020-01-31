Calvin Harris Returns to Hakkasan Group with Limited Residency at Caesars Palace

Global hospitality company, Hakkasan Group, announces the return of Grammy Award-winning producer and DJ, Calvin Harris to its recently announced 2020 artist lineup. Harris' new limited engagement residency, exclusive to OMNIA Nightclub at Caesars Palace, includes seven dates throughout 2020 beginning Friday, April 24.

Harris' residency extension announcement follows shortly after the January 23 release of his new project Love Regenerator, which includes two tracks 'Hypnagogic (I Can't Wait)' and 'CP-1'.

Calvin Harris has broken world records and dominated the charts with his many hits. He has collaborated with global stars including Frank Ocean, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, and Dua Lipa to name a few, and his work has garnered a number of music awards and nominations.

Hakkasan Group and Harris' partnership initially began in 2013, and the DJ performed at OMNIA Nightclub's grand opening in 2015. Together, Harris and Hakkasan Group have successfully put OMNIA Nightclub on the map as one of the world's leading nightlife destinations attracting millions of visitors each year.

2020 Dates For Calvin Harris at OMNIA Nightclub inside Caesars Palace Las Vegas

Friday, April 24

Friday, May 1

Friday, May 22

Friday, June 5

Friday, July 3

Saturday, Sept. 5

Friday, Sept. 11

