Cali Roots Partners With Last Prisoner Project To Announce 'The Isolation Sessions'

The California Roots Music & Arts Festival is proud to announce the "The Isolation Sessions." The festival joins forces with the Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit coalition of cannabis industry leaders, executives, and artists dedicated to bringing restorative justice to the cannabis industry. The Last Prisoner Project, one of Cali Roots' nonprofit partners for 2020, is working around the clock to provide assistance and advocate for the emergency release of our incarcerated community during this crisis. During the upcoming stream, fans will be able to donate to Last Prisoner Project's COVID-19 relief fund for cannabis prisoners. For more information, please visit www.lastprisonerproject.org/covid-19.



The first session will be broadcast online on Friday, April 24th at 6pm PT featuring performances by Eric Rachmany of Rebelution, The Expendables, EarthKry, G Love, Hirie, Ozomatli, Satsang, and more. RSVP at https://bit.ly/2yySU0e



For the past decade, Cali Roots have paved its own unique way in the festival circuit, leading by example on how their event can do more than just entertain. Cali Roots has become synonymous with a lineup heavy with the top performers in the genre, unique, cultivated fan experiences, dedicated to greening initiatives and a commitment to giving back to incredible non-profits. Cali Roots' ethos is to reduce their impact on the environment by aligning with other like-minded organizations, making earth-wise choices regarding the products purchased, promoting environmental awareness to fans, staff & artists, and continuing to set the bar higher each year in their commitment to sustainability. Their efforts have been recognized by FestX, which selected the event as a finalist for "Outstanding Green Festival" for two years in a row!



The Last Prisoner was founded by long time cannabis activists, Steve and Andrew DeAngelo as well as artist manager Dean Raise. As the United States moves away from the criminalization of cannabis, giving rise to a major new industry, there remains the fundamental injustice inflicted upon those who have suffered criminal convictions and the consequences of those convictions. Through intervention, advocacy and awareness campaigns, the forces behind the Last Prisoner Project will work to redress the past and continuing harms of these unjust laws and policies and are dedicated to making sure that every last victimless cannabis prisoner walks free. Visit www.LastPrisonerProject.org or text FREEDOM to 24365 to donate and learn more.



Dan Sheehan, co-producer of Cali Roots states, "We are proud to partner with Last Prisoner Project on such important issues during these uncertain times. The Cali Roots community can watch live sets from some of their favorite artists, while positively contributing to Last Prisoner Project's emergency relief funds."



Join Cali Roots and Last Prisoner Project on April 24th and take center stage on the virtual screen, streaming into the homes of music fans around the world. Through the innovation of live streaming, join the efforts in providing social distancing approved intimate concerts, while helping to raise money and awareness for the release of nonviolent cannabis prisoners.



RSVP at https://bit.ly/2yySU0e



April 24, 2020 Lineup :

Intro by Steve DeAngelo

Aaron Frazer (Durand Jones & The Indications)

Eric Rachmany (Rebelution)

EarthKry

The Expendables

G Love

Hirie

Howi Spangler (Ballyhoo!)

Kyle Ahern

Ozomatli

Satsang

Ted Bowne (Passafire)

Through The Roots





