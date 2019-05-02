Calexico and Iron & Wine Share MIDNIGHT SUN

Today, Calexico and Iron & Wine share the gorgeous second single from their upcoming album, Years to Burn, entitled "Midnight Sun." In "Midnight Sun,"Calexico's Joey Burns and Sam Beam of Iron & Wine trade haunted-sounding verses over shimmering steel until the song devolves into a corrosive electric lead from Burns, like a dying siren. The video makes use of over 100 paintings Beam did for the creation of the new album's cover. Working with animator Jonny Sanders, the video brings to life in a spirited and fun way, the many images of Burns, Beam and Calexico drummer John Convertino. Watch the video HERE.

Years to Burn is their first full-length album together and will be available June 14th via City Slang in the UK/Europe and Sub Pop in the rest of the world. Of the track, Joey Burns says "Sam sent some demos the week before we met to record the album. Based on the feel of those demos I wrote the song "Midnight Sun" the day I got to Nashville. I arrived at our rental house the day before everyone else and was happy to find a piano, old pump organ and guitar to do some writing. I was up late and came up with a tune that would bridge both bands' worlds. I started with a drone in F# and was curious as to where it would take me."

Calexico and Iron & Wine previously shared the lead single off of the album called "Father Mountain". Listen to "Father Mountain" HERE. The two will head out on an extensive North American, European, and UK tour this summer through the fall, including the just announced free show on June 21st at Prospect Park Bandshellas part of the Celebrate Brooklyn Festival. These shows will have the two sharing the stage for one-of-a-kind performances, focusing on music from Years to Burn, their previous EP together, In the Reins, as well as surprise covers and classics from each bands' catalog. All tour dates can be found below.

Calexico and Iron & Wine World Tour Dates

6/18/19 Tue SAXAPAHAW, NC @ Haw River Ballroom % **SOLD OUT**

6/21/19 Fri BROOKLYN, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn

7/19/19 Fri LISBON, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock

7/20/19 Sat ARLESHEIM, CH @ Stimmen Festival

7/22/19 Mon MILANO, IT @ La Triennale di Milano

7/23/19 Tue GARDONE RIVIERA, IT @ Anfiteatro del Vittoriale

7/24/19 Wed ROME, IT @ Villa Ada

7/25/19 Thurs FLORENCE, IT @ Cavea del Nuovo Teatro dell'opera

7/26/19 Fri MONFORTE D'ALBA, IT @ Auditorium Horszowski

7/28/19 Sun VIENNA, AT @ Konzerthaus

7/29/19 Mon PALMA, ES @ Auditorium de Palma de Mallorca

7/31/19 Wed HAMBURG, DE @ Stadtpark

8/2/19 Fri CAMBRIDGE, UK @ Cambridge Folk Festival

8/3/19 Sat LEUVEN, BE @ M-idzommer Festival

8/4/19 Sun CROZON, FR @ Festival Du Bout Du Monde

8/16/19 Fri PHOENIX, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre ~

8/17/19 Sat TUCSON, AZ @ Rialto Theatre ~

8/18/19 Sun TAOS, NM @ Meow Wolf Taos Vortex

8/19/19 Mon DENVER, CO @ Denver Botanic Gardens ~ **SOLD OUT**

8/21/19 Wed OGDEN, UT @ Twilight Series at Ogden Amphitheater ^

8/22/19 Thu BOISE, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House ^

8/23/19 Fri PORTLAND, OR @ Keller Auditorium ^

8/24/19 Sat VANCOUVER, BC @ Vogue Theatre

8/25/19 Sun PORT TOWNSEND, WA @ THING Festival

9/18/19 Wed GRAND RAPIDS, MI @ Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park "Meijer Gardens"

9/19/19 Thu PITTSBURGH, PA @ Roxian Theatre

9/20/19 Fri PHILADELPHIA, PA @ Union Transfer

9/21/19 Sat BOSTON, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavillion +

9/22/19 Sun NORTH ADAMS, MA @ FreshGrass Festival

9/24/19 Tue RICHMOND, VA @ The National

9/26/19 Thu BIRMINGHAM, AL @ Iron City

9/27/19 Fri NEW ORLEANS, LA @ House Of Blues

9/28/19 Sat AUSTIN, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek

9/29/19 Sun DALLAS, TX @ Majestic Theater

9/30/19 Mon OKLAHOMA CITY, OK @ Tower Theatre

10/2/19 Wed LAS VEGAS, NV @ House Of Blues

10/3/19 Thu LOS ANGELES, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

10/4/19 Fri SAN DIEGO, CA @ Humphrey's Concerts by The Bay

10/6/19 Sun SARATOGA, CA @ Mountain Winery

11/5/19 Tue UTRECHT, NL @ TrivoliVrendenburg - Ronda

11/6/19 Wed LUXEMBOURG, LU @ Den Atelier

11/7/19 Thu ANTWERP, BE @ De Roma

11/9/19 Sat BERLIN, DE @ Tempodrom

11/10/19 Sun LINZ, AT @ Posthof

11/11/19 Mon MUNICH, DE @ Muffathalle

11/12/19 Tue BUDAPEST, HU @ Müpa

11/14/19 Thu MANNHEIM, DE @ Musensaal Rosengarten

11/15/19 Fri COLOGNE, DE @ Palladium

11/16/19 Sat PARIS, FR @ La Cigale

11/18/19 Mon EDINBURGH, UK @ Usher Hall *

11/19/19 Tue LIVERPOOL, UK @ Philharmonic Hall *

11/20/19 Wed MANCHESTER, UK @ Bridgewater Hall *

11/21/19 Thurs COVENTRY, UK @ Warwick Arts Centre *

11/23/19 Sat LONDON, UK @ Royal Festival Hall *

11/24/19 Sun BEXHILL-ON-SEA, UK - De La Warr Pavillion *

% with special guest Daughter of Swords

~ with special guest Madison Cunningham

^ with special guest Orville Peck

+ with Andrew Bird

* with special guest Lisa O'Neill





