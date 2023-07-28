Caleb Seth Releases Cross-Genre Single 'Slow'

Acclaimed artist Caleb Seth is making waves in the music industry with the release of his latest single, "Slow." A masterpiece written by David J and Dylan Brady, the song showcases Caleb's exceptional ability to seamlessly blend country tones with R&B flavors, taking listeners on a captivating musical journey that resonates deeply with audiences.

LISTEN to "Slow" below:

Caleb Seth's music reflects his diverse and wide-ranging musical taste, incorporating R&B influences from Boyz 2 Men and Michael Jackson, while effortlessly infusing the country charm reminiscent of Tim McGraw and Rascal Flatts. This unique combination creates a distinct and fresh sound that has garnered attention and praise from both country and R&B music enthusiasts.

Since debuting in the country music scene, Caleb has been steadily releasing soulful and evocative tracks, including "West Tennessee" and "Ride." The critical acclaim from reputable publications such as The Nash News, All Country News, and Countrypolitan is a testament to Caleb's undeniable talent and rising presence in the industry.

With a consistent and impressive release schedule, Caleb Seth is eagerly anticipating the launch of his debut EP, scheduled for release in October. As he continues to expand his musical repertoire, Caleb is poised to make a significant impact on the country music realm, capturing the hearts of fans far and wide.

Notably, Caleb Seth has proven his prowess in connecting with fans through social media platforms. His live streams on TikTok, which began in March 2022, have amassed an impressive following of over 60k devoted fans, further highlighting his growing influence in the digital music landscape.

"Slow" is a shining example of Caleb's artistry, embodying his passion for crafting music that resonates on a profound level with listeners. With its enchanting melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and the perfect fusion of country and R&B elements, "Slow" is poised to become an instant favorite among music lovers.

