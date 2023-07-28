Caleb Seth Releases Cross-Genre Single 'Slow'

Experience the seamless blend of country and R&B in Caleb Seth's latest single "Slow".

By: Jul. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media Post Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Post
Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall Photo 3 Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+ Photo 4 Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+

Caleb Seth Releases Cross-Genre Single 'Slow'

Acclaimed artist Caleb Seth is making waves in the music industry with the release of his latest single, "Slow." A masterpiece written by David J and Dylan Brady, the song showcases Caleb's exceptional ability to seamlessly blend country tones with R&B flavors, taking listeners on a captivating musical journey that resonates deeply with audiences.

LISTEN to "Slow" below: 

Caleb Seth's music reflects his diverse and wide-ranging musical taste, incorporating R&B influences from Boyz 2 Men and Michael Jackson, while effortlessly infusing the country charm reminiscent of Tim McGraw and Rascal Flatts. This unique combination creates a distinct and fresh sound that has garnered attention and praise from both country and R&B music enthusiasts.

Since debuting in the country music scene, Caleb has been steadily releasing soulful and evocative tracks, including "West Tennessee" and "Ride." The critical acclaim from reputable publications such as The Nash News, All Country News, and Countrypolitan is a testament to Caleb's undeniable talent and rising presence in the industry.

With a consistent and impressive release schedule, Caleb Seth is eagerly anticipating the launch of his debut EP, scheduled for release in October. As he continues to expand his musical repertoire, Caleb is poised to make a significant impact on the country music realm, capturing the hearts of fans far and wide.

Notably, Caleb Seth has proven his prowess in connecting with fans through social media platforms. His live streams on TikTok, which began in March 2022, have amassed an impressive following of over 60k devoted fans, further highlighting his growing influence in the digital music landscape.

"Slow" is a shining example of Caleb's artistry, embodying his passion for crafting music that resonates on a profound level with listeners. With its enchanting melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and the perfect fusion of country and R&B elements, "Slow" is poised to become an instant favorite among music lovers.

You can learn more about Caleb Seth by visiting www.calebseth.com and connecting with him on Instagram and TikTok.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Psychology Release Bold New Single First Contact & Announce Album Photo
Psychology Release Bold New Single 'First Contact' & Announce Album

Psychology have released their debut single “First Contact' from their album. Psychology was recorded at Nuthouse Recording in New Jersey with John performing guitar, bass, and vocals, accompanied by drummer Dave Richman, produced by Tom Beaujour (Nada Surf, The Juliana Hatfield Three), and engineered by Tim Foljahn (Townes Van Zandt, Sonic Youth).

2
David Guetta & Morten Team Up for Something to Hold Onto Photo
David Guetta & Morten Team Up for 'Something to Hold Onto'

The global duo returns in style on this Future Rave club banger, combining stunning vocals with captivating house strings and electrifying tones. Featuring a roof-raising lead performance from the UK’s Radio 1 2022 Dance Awards ‘Vocalist of the Year,’ in-demand songwriter Clementine Douglas.

3
Ashnikko Unveils New Single Cheerleader Off Debut Album WEEDKILLER Photo
Ashnikko Unveils New Single 'Cheerleader' Off Debut Album 'WEEDKILLER'

“Cheerleader” is a siren song about modern beauty standards, undercutting imagery of a poised, pom-pom waving poster-girl with blades, blood stains and broken faces. Like a funhouse mirror it warps the infamous cheer from the opening scene of the early 2000’s movie Bring It On into a critique of our cultural obsession with perfection.

4
Bebe Rexhas First Metaverse Concert to Debut Tonight Photo
Bebe Rexha's First Metaverse Concert to Debut Tonight

Music fans rejoice! Join pop-icon Bebe Rexha for her metaverse concert debut in Harmony Hills on Roblox for a one-of-kind concert experience in celebration of the release of her new album, Bebe and and the conclusion of her Best F*N Night Of My Life summer tour.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SIX
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME