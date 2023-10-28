Caleb Lee Hutchinson Shares Debut Full-Length Album 'SOUTHERN GALACTIC'

The album is now available.

By: Oct. 28, 2023

Caleb Lee Hutchinson shares his debut full-length studio album Southern Galactic.  Southern Galactic was heralded by the releases of  “I Miss You”  “Silverado” and “Good at Being Bad.”  A true sampling of “Country music from space,”  as Hutchinson describes the sonic nature of the new album. Ahead of the release, the new album has received praise from notable outlets such as Yahoo! Entertainment, Country Now, KTLA, and more. 

Since putting out his self-titled EP in 2019, the Georgia native has always grounded his creative process in the brutal honesty and rich story-telling tradition of country music's roots. With Hutchinson's new project, Southern Galactic, he breaks new ground while continuing to honor the honesty and storytelling that seeded his love for country music as a boy listening to Mississippi John Hurt and Waylon Jennings cassettes with his dad. 

All up-to-date news and information are available at calebleehutchinson.com

About: 

If the new record sounds different, that's because it is. Hutchinson isn't interested in doing what other people are already doing. “A lot of it is country as dog's breath,” Hutchinson says, “but my influences are all over the place, and all those influences are in the record.”

Much of the album's sound Hutchinson attributes to its producer, Titanic Sinclair. Sinclair, an artist and songwriter himself, brought his deep and eclectic musical toolbox to the making of the record. A toolbox that, according to Hutchinson, provided the necessary cohesion for the pair's collaboration. Hutchinson had been a fan of Sinclair's music for a number of years and was drawn to Sinclair's gritty sound and online persona. Hutchinson recognized a shared vision for what they loved and thought was cool, so he asked Sinclair to produce the record.

Southern Galactic was recorded just south of San Antonio, Texas where Sinclair lives and works. Hutchinson, a Nashville-based artist, said he needed to step out of Nashville for a moment so he could focus on what he wanted to sound like and not what others expected of him.

Although Southern Galactic stakes a new flag in the mud, what has always been true and special about Hutchinson is still true and special now. Framing the music—which ranges from the chug and twang of the classic spaghetti western gunfight riffs to gritty DIY indie garage rock to 80's synth-bathed electronica—is Hutchinson's characteristic sincerity, humor, wit, and wisdom weaved throughout the lyrics.

Southern Galactic represents the emotional and artistic moment in which Hutchinson finds himself. He's evolving, having fun, and taking risks all the while remaining true to the songwriting and storytelling he loves that has made him the artist he is.

CALEB LEE HUTCHINSON 

SOUTHERN GALACTIC

Release Date: October 27, 2023

Tracklisting:

Silverado

Natural Man

Things To Burn

I Miss You

At Least I'm Drunk

Good At Being Bad

Far Away From Her

Quarter Life Crisis

Get Stoned

Rodeo Clown

Used Too

She Didn't Drink With Me

 

CONNECT WITH CALEB LEE HUTCHINSON:

WEBSITE

FACEBOOK

INSTAGRAM

TWITTER 

TIKTOK



2023 Regional Awards


