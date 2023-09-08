Caleb Calloway Teams up With Saiko on New Single 'Carnet'

Renowned producer/DJ Caleb Calloway joins forces with chart-topping Spanish urban vocalist Saiko on the new single "Carnet," which the two artists wrote together.

On the vibrant track, Calloway combines Saiko’s rapid fire vocals with powerful beats and haunting keyboards. Performed entirely in Spanish, the song tells the story of a girl who doesn’t yet have her driver’s license but goes out to the club with a friend to have an epic night. (“Carnet” means “license” in English.)

Calloway and Saiko shot the official video for “Carnet” in Madrid with director Oleg Brovchenko and a quartet of dancers.

Caleb Calloway says, “For me, this song is the close of summer and opens the season of breaking all the clubs with a perreo that will be a classic.”

"Carnet” is the follow-up to Calloway’s recent collaboration with Alejo, "Donde Sea," which fused trap, R&B, and reggaeton.

Calloway has made an indelible mark in the industry as co-founder of The Wave Music Group, one of the most influential independent Latin record labels today. His impressive repertoire includes collaborations with renowned artists such as Bad Bunny, Sebastián Yatra, Rauw Alejandro, Anuel, Arcángel and J Balvin. Notable recent works include the hits "Panties y Brasieres" by Rauw Alejandro and Daddy Yankee, "Lisa" by Young Miko and "Lentito" by Álvaro Díaz.

Saiko is a leading figure in the new wave of urban music in Spain. He recently topped the charts in his native country with the single “Supernova,” the follow-up to his Platinum hit “Polaris.” Saiko’s previous collaborations include JC Reyes, Quevedo, Lola Indigo and Alejo.

Watch the new music video here: