Caleb Calloway Teams up With Saiko on New Single 'Carnet'

The track was released alongside a music video.

By: Sep. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 4 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'

Caleb Calloway Teams up With Saiko on New Single 'Carnet'

Renowned producer/DJ Caleb Calloway joins forces with chart-topping Spanish urban vocalist Saiko on the new single "Carnet," which the two artists wrote together.

On the vibrant track, Calloway combines Saiko’s rapid fire vocals with powerful beats and haunting keyboards. Performed entirely in Spanish, the song tells the story of a girl who doesn’t yet have her driver’s license but goes out to the club with a friend to have an epic night. (“Carnet” means “license” in English.)

Calloway and Saiko shot the official video for “Carnet” in Madrid with director Oleg Brovchenko and a quartet of dancers. 

Caleb Calloway says, “For me, this song is the close of summer and opens the season of breaking all the clubs with a perreo that will be a classic.”                    

"Carnet” is the follow-up to Calloway’s recent collaboration with Alejo, "Donde Sea," which fused trap, R&B, and reggaeton.

Calloway has made an indelible mark in the industry as co-founder of The Wave Music Group, one of the most influential independent Latin record labels today. His impressive repertoire includes collaborations with renowned artists such as Bad Bunny, Sebastián Yatra, Rauw Alejandro, Anuel, Arcángel and J Balvin. Notable recent works include the hits "Panties y Brasieres" by Rauw Alejandro and Daddy Yankee, "Lisa" by Young Miko and "Lentito" by Álvaro Díaz.

Saiko is a leading figure in the new wave of urban music in Spain. He recently topped the charts in his native country with the single “Supernova,” the follow-up to his Platinum hit “Polaris.” Saiko’s previous collaborations include JC Reyes, Quevedo, Lola Indigo and Alejo.

Watch the new music video here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Caleb Calloway Teams up With Saiko on New Single Carnet Photo
Caleb Calloway Teams up With Saiko on New Single 'Carnet'

His impressive repertoire includes collaborations with renowned artists such as Bad Bunny, Sebastián Yatra, Rauw Alejandro, Anuel, Arcángel and J Balvin. Notable recent works include the hits 'Panties y Brasieres' by Rauw Alejandro and Daddy Yankee, 'Lisa' by Young Miko and 'Lentito' by Álvaro Díaz.

2
Flash Back Announce New Single Drip So Slow Photo
Flash Back Announce New Single 'Drip So Slow'

Blurring the lines between metal and hip-hop, Flash Back are the auditory embodiment of defiance. Welding together politically charged lyrics, an incendiary sound, and passion-fueled performances, Flash Back are hell-bent on transmitting their message through their one-of-a-kind artistry.

3
Talking Kind Releases Debut Album It Did Bring Me Down Photo
Talking Kind Releases Debut Album 'It Did Bring Me Down'

It Did Bring Me Down was previewed by the singles “Damn Shame,” “My Truck,” and “Trouble,” the latter of which features Radiator Hospital’s Sam Cook Parrot, and Michael Cantor of The Goodbye Party. These songs all exemplify the ways that the album is an experiment for Graham.

4
Video: Watch Dominic Fikes Apple Music Live Performance Photo
Video: Watch Dominic Fike's Apple Music Live Performance

Dominic Fike’s sold-out performance at the Cadence Bank Amphitheater in Atlanta’s historic Chastain Park premiered this past Wednesday on Apple Music as part of Apple Music Live, the exclusive live performance series giving the biggest stars in music a global platform to connect with audiences around the world. Watch the video!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Tone Stith Releases New EP 'P.O.V'Tone Stith Releases New EP 'P.O.V'
Chris Stapleton Releases New Song 'Think I'm In Love With You'Chris Stapleton Releases New Song 'Think I'm In Love With You'
Cher's Christmas Album to Feature Darlene Love, Michael Bublé & More; Release Date AnnouncedCher's Christmas Album to Feature Darlene Love, Michael Bublé & More; Release Date Announced
HARU NEMURI Drops New Single 'I Refuse'HARU NEMURI Drops New Single 'I Refuse'

Videos

Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
SWEENEY TODD