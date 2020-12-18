Cage The Elephant To Broadcast Benefit Concert

On Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 8pm ET, Grammy award-winning rock band Cage The Elephant will perform a full band and electric virtual concert for Bread & Roses' Winter Benefit, broadcast from the iconic Blackbird Studio in Nashville, TN. Available to watch exclusively on Nugs.net, the fundraiser will generate critical support for the nonprofit arts organization which produces free, live music and entertainment for Bay Area children, teens, adults, and elders who don't have the ability to easily experience the uplifting power of the arts in any other way. The night will consist of music, fundraising and celebration to support the essential work of Bread & Roses. Tickets are available here, and previously purchased Eventbrite tickets will be honored for the new broadcast event.

Cage The Elephant won their second Grammy Award for 2020's Best Rock Album with Social Cues (RCA). The band won 2017's Best Rock Album GRAMMY for Tell Me I'm Pretty and was nominated in 2015 for Best Alternative Music Album for Melophobia.

Deeply inspired by punk music, brothers Matt and Brad Shultz began playing music in high-school with fellow students Jared Champion and Daniel Tichenor. Shortly after forming the band, they made the bold move to London to begin their career. Their self-titled debut album gained them international attention, catapulting them up the Billboard Alternative and Rock charts and achieving Platinum certification. Cage the Elephant has released three additional studio albums - 2011's Thank You, Happy Birthday, the Gold-certified Melophobia and the GRAMMY®-winning Tell Me I'm Pretty. Cage The Elephant released their fifth studio album, Social Cues, on RCA Records.

Bread & Roses is a nonprofit arts organization with a human services mission. Founded in 1974 by the late singer-songwriter/guitarist Mimi Fariña, Bread & Roses has consistently and reliably provided services to its neighbors most in need for over 45 years. Last year they presented 653 shows in 123 facilities in eight Bay Area counties, marshaling the talents of more than 1,036 performers and other volunteers to bring joy to 32,718 isolated youth, adults and seniors, of whom 57% are minority. For more info, visit breadandroses.org.