CY DUNE (Akron/Family's Seth Olinsky) Announces New Album 'Against Face'

Cy Dune is the explosive, post genre positive punk project of artist/producer Seth Olinsky, the co-founder of legendary underground noise folk experimentalists Akron/Family.

Sparked by a turn towards the primal, transcendent energy of rock music and informed by his lifelong love of early blues music, Seth has explored Blues, 50's rock n roll, and 60s/70s proto punk through this unique lens via his Cy Dune project. Today, he announces the latest album from his Cy Dune project, Against Face - a metapunk blast through 20th century art school punk forms mashed together into one hyperreal, hypermodern 18-minute tour de force, due out March 4th via Lightning Studios.

Along with the album announcement, Cy Dune shares the album's title track which features a drummer exhausting, relentlessly flat floor tom pattern, a spazz jazz guitar solo and, lyrically, he notes, "a sort of ranty, self aware sincerest jab at the modern cultural techno rat race problem we humans all have, with a little nod to 'No Fun' from The Stooges." Olinsky adds, "But ultimately, as with much of Cy Dune songs, the new track represents fun with music's societal forms more than a hardline ideological perspective, and fits mostly in line with the truly committed aspect of the Cy Dune music again and again to Energy Music and its positive impact on humanity"

The album announcement follows the recent fun, no wave single "Don't Waste My Time," released in late-2021. The track was Cy Dune's first new music since 2019's album Desert.

Seth's projects have always had a post genre approach to music making. Collaging several genres simultaneously to create multi-meaning, and purposefully juxtaposing authentic and pure songwriting sincerity, with self-aware meta-meaning and pranksterism. Take for example Akron/Family's scope from folk balladry to post jazz improv to the BMBZ project, a pre-meme internet noise take down interpretation of the S/T II album. Nothing was ever as it seemed on any given, first seen surface with Akron/Family, and it took a deeper investigation to find out about the whole story and how all the pieces fit together.

