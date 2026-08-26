THE CALCULUS Announces GUIDES Album, Shares "Palace Of The People"

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Calculus, the project of songwriter Vivek Jayaram, has announced his new album Guides, due out November 18th. He has also shared the fuzzed out, anthemic lead single 'Palace of the People.' Reminiscent of 90s indie rock and power pop, the track is a fitting preview for the forthcoming LP.

Jayaram explains: 'This was one of the first songs I wrote after the 2024 election I found myself thinking less about politics and more about democracy itself. We tend to think of our Constitution and our institutions as permanent, but they're really just agreements between millions of people. Once enough people stop believing in them, they become surprisingly fragile.'

'The song imagines democracy as this beautiful palace that all of us have inherited and are responsible for maintaining. But power has a way of rewriting history. If you're not paying attention, people with enough money and influence can slowly convince you that things have always been this way, erasing the memory of what came before. More than anything, it's a reminder that freedom isn't something you inherit once. It's something every generation has to protect.'

'Musically, I wanted it to feel like an anthem. I grew up loving huge melodic rock songs by bands like Boston and Cheap Trick, maybe later Weezer and Green Day, songs that felt uplifting even when they were wrestling with difficult ideas. I wanted 'Palace of the People' to have that same sense of momentum and possibility.'

'Palace of the People' is out now.

Tracklist

1. Meet Me in Chicago

2. At the Office

3. Palace of the People

4. Friday Night, At the Dade Arcade

5. Pay the Rent

6. Jamie

7. Feelin' the Heat

8. Waymo

9. Shake the Crown

10. JFK

11. Waiting to Lose You

The Calculus is the musical project of songwriter Vivek Jayaram. After spending years playing in bands before careers, family, and life intervened, Jayaram returned to songwriting after getting sober in 2015. What began as picking up a guitar again gradually became a body of work exploring recovery, love, work, cities, politics, and the people and experiences that shape who we become.

Deeply influenced by 90s alt rock, power pop, and indie music, The Calculus draws inspiration from artists who pair memorable melodies with thoughtful storytelling. The debut album, GUIDES, was produced by Jonathan Nuñez and features Emile Milgrim (drums), Steph Taylor (bass and backing vocals), and Cassandra Polarco (backing vocals). More than a collection of songs, GUIDES is built around a simple idea: everyone needs guides. Sometimes they're people, sometimes they're places, and sometimes they're songs that help make sense of the beautifully unpredictable path through life.

The Calculus was formed in 2017 by Vivek Jayaram, who recorded a batch of demos with Brian Leach in Chicago. Some of those demos were re-recorded along with a batch of pandemic created songs, which together appear on the Nuñez-produced GUIDES.

Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...