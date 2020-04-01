COVID-19 Crisis Pushes Back Justin Bieber's Tour

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Justin Bieber has postponed his 2020 "Changes" tour, according to Variety.

"While Justin - along with his band, dancers and crew - has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost," a statement regarding the postponement reads. "Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone. He asks that fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon."

The "Changes" tour was set to begin on May 14 at the CenturyLink Field in Seattle and would play 44 other dates in stadiums and arenas across the country.

The tour was Bieber's first in three years and supports his first album in nearly five years, "Changes," which was released February 14.

This story was originally reported by Variety and can be read here.





