CORTIS Wraps Sold-Out PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN Tour Across North America

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

K-pop group CORTIS (Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho) has officially wrapped its first-ever tour, '2026 CORTIS TOUR IN NORTH AMERICA' (also referred to as 'PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN'), with every show selling out within minutes. The tour, promoted by Live Nation, came to a close with a two-night finale in San Francisco (August 15 and 16), capping a sold-out run across six cities that brought the group's live performances directly to fans across North America.

Built around CORTIS's music, dynamic performances, and stage energy, 'PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN' was designed to create a deeper connection between the group and their audience. That idea came alive on stage, where CORTIS's energy and passion were matched by fans at every turn, creating an atmosphere that rarely let up. The concept takes its name from CORTIS's desire to move beyond experiencing live performances through a screen, instead encouraging fans to put their phones down, be fully present, and experience the show together in real time.

The tour's philosophy was further brought to life through the launch of the 'PYPD' app, which captured the movement and energy generated by CORTIS and their fans in real time throughout each show. Designed to complement the live experience, the app encouraged fans to jump, move, and stay fully engaged with the performance rather than their screens. In this way, the app turned the spirit of 'PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN' into a shared experience, giving fans a way to revisit the moments they had created together without taking them out of the moment itself.

Across six cities, Toronto (August 4), New York (August 6), Atlanta (August 8), Irving (August 11), Los Angeles (August 13), and San Francisco (August 15 and 16), CORTIS brought the concept to life through high-energy performances and up-close interactions that brought the members directly into the crowd. Stepping off the stage and into the crowd, the members performed alongside fans, creating one of the tour's most memorable moments. No two shows felt exactly alike, with the members feeding off each crowd and adding touches inspired by each city. In Irving, for instance, the members took the stage in cowboy hats, giving a nod to Texas that quickly gained traction on social media.

The setlist was built to keep that energy moving from start to finish, bringing together fan favorites including 'YOUNGCREATORCREW,' 'FaSHioN,' 'REDRED,' and 'ACAI,' alongside more melodic moments with 'JoyRide,' 'Lullaby,' and 'Blue Lips,' with fans singing along throughout. 'MOTION (feat. Juicy J),' CORTIS's collaboration with hip-hop legend Juicy J, was also featured following its live debut at Lollapalooza Chicago. Spanning CORTIS's discography, the setlist showcased the group's musical range while giving fans plenty of moments to become part of the performance themselves.

CORTIS entered the tour fresh off their Lollapalooza Chicago debut on August 1, where they performed on the T-Mobile Stage in front of approximately 50,000 people. The group delivered a high-energy set despite the rain, drawing an enthusiastic response from the crowd. Clips from the performance quickly spread across social media, reaching new audiences and driving a surge in the group's online following. CORTIS went on to become the fastest K-pop group to reach 15 million followers on Instagram. The group has also amassed 16.3 million followers on TikTok and 6.3 million subscribers on YouTube, the highest figures among K-pop boy groups that debuted within the past five years.

The response extended beyond the live shows and social platforms. CORTIS's second EP, GREENGREEN, jumped 75 spots from No. 114 to No. 39 on the Billboard 200 in its 13th week on the chart, marking a significant resurgence more than three months into its chart run. The climb coincided with the group's run of major U.S. performances, from Lollapalooza Chicago through their sold-out North American tour.

With 'PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN' now complete, CORTIS will mark its first anniversary with the '2026 CORTIS TOUR BIRTHDAY PARTY,' a special two-night concert taking place on August 22 and 23 in Seoul. The group will next head to the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix on October 9.

About CORTIS

CORTIS—consisting of Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho—have quickly emerged as a breakout global act under BIGHIT MUSIC since their debut in August 2025. The name CORTIS is an unconventional mix of six letters drawn from the phrase 'COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES,' reflecting their determination to think beyond the boundaries defined by the world. Their first EP COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES marked the beginning of their rapid rise. In 2026, they became the first K-pop act to headline the Opening Night of the NBA Crossover Concert Series during NBA All-Star Weekend. The momentum continued with their second EP GREENGREEN, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, up 12 spots from their previous release. Following their Lollapalooza debut as the only K-pop boy group on the lineup, CORTIS were selected for Billboard's 21 Under 21 Class of 2026 and Variety's Power of Young Hollywood Impact List 2026. They further built on this momentum with their first North American tour, 'PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN,' achieving sold-out shows in every city.

Photo Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC (HYBE)



Photo Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC (HYBE)

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...