CONTROL RESONANT Soundtrack by Petri Alanko Released via Milan Records

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Milan Records has released CONTROL RESONANT (ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK), featuring music by Petri Alanko. Available everywhere now, the album features original music written by Alanko for Remedy Entertainment's new action role-playing game and follow-up to their 2019 award-winning game CONTROL.

Best known for helping define the distinctive sonic identity of the original CONTROL, Alanko expands upon the musical language that made the 2019 game's audio experience one of its most celebrated elements. Led by vocal track 'The One I Once Knew' featuring Amelia Jones, the album pairs emotionally moving melodies with the series' unsettling sonic identity, with tracks like 'Obsessive Compulsive Order' bringing tense, otherworldly energy to protagonist Dylan Faden's journey across New York City. From haunting vocal textures and distorted electronic soundscapes to deeply emotional thematic writing, the score once again serves as an essential voice within Remedy's surreal and ever-shifting world.

CONTROL Resonant is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Of the soundtrack, composer Petri Alanko says, 'Creating a soundtrack is always a labour of love, it's a transition into a world where dream-like events pass you by and leave their mark, maybe forever. The scope of CONTROL Resonant was well beyond everything I have been involved with, so were the emotions under the surface. It was incredibly intense trying to hold back tears, when the twists and turns were thrown at you, and emotionally CONTROL Resonant went deeper under my skin than I expected. Under the action, it is a story about devotion, dedication and determination.'

About CONTROL RESONANT

After years in confinement at the hands of the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC), Dylan Faden emerges into a warped Manhattan at the peak of a paranatural crisis. Join Dylan in this sequel to the multi-award-winning CONTROL to explore the expansive zones of a city overrun by the corrupting influences of the chaotic Hiss, invasive micro-organism, the Mold, and other twisted paranatural threats.

Tracklist

1. Tabula Rasa

2. Into the Sunshine (featuring Veronika Vitazkova, flute)

3. Obsessive Compulsive Order

4. Activate - Execute

5. Thrown Out

6. Back to Zero

7. The Cell

8. Entity in Gap

9. Sibling Theme (Broken Conduit) (Long Version)

10. Final Conduit Pt. 2

11. Final Fight

12. Final Conclusion

13. The One I Once Knew (featuring Amelia Jones)

About Petri Alanko

Petri Alanko (aka Lowland) is a multi BAFTA-nominated Finnish composer, musician and producer who creates deeply emotional soundscapes for visual media, including games, television and movies. His dynamic repertoire ranges from the haunting orchestral/electronic scores for Remedy Entertainment's psycho-thriller series, ALAN WAKE, to the thematic hybrid works of action blockbuster QUANTUM BREAK and the complex musical landscape of CONTROL featuring thrilling atmospheric, electronic sci-fi scores for Remedy's cinematic, reality-bending universe.

For CONTROL RESONANT, the next entry in the award-winning series, Petri elevates the series' signature atmosphere with a stylistic transformation emotionally weighted and new hybrid musical directions transporting players to a warped open-world Manhattan on the brink of paranatural annihilation in this ambitious action-adventure RPG.

Returning to 'The Dark Place' in ALAN WAKE II, Petri composed an intense duality and character-driven score for Remedy's supernatural horror sequel, curating the game's unique surreal soundscape with a custom-built Apprehension Engine (multi instrumental device), Mega Marvin (metallic percussion instrument), and other manipulated percussion sounds sourced from a 'plate reverb'. As the narrative unfolds, the melodies and harmonies are tied to each character but their different soundscapes and unique instrumentation evolve and intertwine as the worlds collide between protagonist Saga in her world and Alan Wake in 'The Dark Place'.

Petri is currently scoring the war drama HÄYHÄ from director Toni Kurkimäki and Blankface, creators of the critically acclaimed Lapua 1976. An ambitious new film telling the story of the legendary Finnish sniper Simo Häyhä (a.k.a. The White Death), HÄYHÄ is set to be released in 2027.

As an artist and performer, Alanko has toured extensively with popular Finnish bands including keyboards for Neon2, recorded the critically acclaimed albums, 'Classical Trancelations 1-3' (under his Lowland moniker) and performed 'Classical Trancelations In Concert' at the Helsinki Festival. Previously Alanko collaborated with the symphonic metal band NIGHTWISH composing the elegant and sophisticated classical arrangements for Imaginaerum The Movie, based on their hit album. Since 2018, Alanko has also held the role of Audio Director at Finnish Broadcasting Company YLE's radio department. Other recent projects include scoring assignments for Space X and Paris Fashion Week.

Whether scoring for games or movies, Alanko's crafted soundtracks feature a unique composing style, rich with vibrant harmonies and highly unusual hybrid instrumentation, thanks to his roots in both electronic and classical music. Encompassing hard-edged all-electronic to sublime and emotional orchestral scores, his arranging style varies depending on the needs of the production, combining contemporary instruments with cutting-edge technology and custom-built tools for sculpting the sound – creating a memorable, timeless sonic experience, which is instantly recognizable.

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