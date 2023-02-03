Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CONAN Announces 2023 USA Headline Tour Dates

Tickets for the upcoming tour dates are on sale now.

United States metal fans - bow down and hail CONAN!

England's doom metal masters will hit American shores this spring in support of their highly-acclaimed latest album, 'Evidence of Immortality', out now on Napalm Records!

Kicking off on May 5, 2023 in Chicago, IL, the band's headline tour - featuring special guests THRA - will hit a slew of cities, coming to an end on May 25 in Seattle, WA.

Tickets are on sale now - visit the CONAN homepage or local venues for more information!

CONAN says:

"We toured the USA three times in 2019, then Covid ruined everyone's life. We are super excited to be back, and cannot wait to see you all."

CONAN USA Tour Dates w/ Special Guests THRA

5/5 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

5/6 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

5/7 - Youngstown, OH - West Side Bowl

5/9 - Boston, MA - Middle East (Upstairs)

5/10 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

5/11 - Philadelphia, PA - Warehouse on Watts

5/12 - Baltimore, MD - Metro

5/13 - Raleigh, NC - Pour House

5/14 - Piedmont, SC - Tribble's

5/15 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

5/16 - New Orleans, LA - Siberia

5/17 - Austin, TX - Lost Well

5/19 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister

5/20 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Underground

5/21 - Los Angeles, CA - Resident

5/22 - Oakland, CA - Golden Bull

5/23 - Sacramento, CA - Café Colonial

5/24 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

5/25 - Seattle, WA - Northwest Terror Fest

CONAN's latest release, 'Evidence of Immortality', overruns you like a steamroller. The British kings of brutally heavy slowness push their down-tuned axes and cranked pedals to the limit, crushing ears and minds when huge, rumbling chords and malevolent riffs muscle their way in over lances of infinite distortion and drums that pummel and thunder like the hands of a god against the gates of hell.

As previously released album singles proved, CONAN are the masters of their craft, while Jon Davis spits his lyrics over the uber-synchronized power chord changes and tempo shifts of the unholy trio of bass, drums and guitar.

'Evidence of Immortality' was produced by Chris Fielding and mastered by James Plotkin. The album also sees former band member Dave Perry perform on the track "Grief Sequence".

The album's artwork was provided by the skilled hand and mind of Tony Roberts, architect of the CONAN visual style since day one and their debut release, 'Horseback Battle Hammer'.

Photo: Charley Shillabeer



