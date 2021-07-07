CMAT Shares Newest Single '2 Wrecked 2 Care'

CMAT today shares a video for her new single, "2 Wrecked 2 Care," an Americana-goes-pop song about not being able to fall asleep that, according to CMAT is what "would have happened if Sheryl Crow ever had to work in a TJ Maxx." Since its release two weeks ago, "2 Wrecked 2 Care" has been picked up by Flood, Ghettoblaster Dork, DIY, Clash and others; been played by Matt Wilkinson on his Apple Music show, and featured in Spotify's New Music Friday UK and a number of Apple Music playlists.

The video premiered via The Fader and they say it's "it's all deeply camp and a lot of fun." CMAT told them: : "I worked out the concept for this video with the director, Avesta Keshtmand, outside a pub one day, and we had a lot of fun because it was basically just the two of us having cocktails and me showing her lots of different pictures of Miss Piggy on my phone. The most recent lockdown got me very into Jim Henson, and I was keen to do something inspired by his late 70's work on The Muppet Show. We also were very inspired by the YouTube show 'Don't Hug Me, I'm Scared', which was a viral tumblr phenomenon when we were both of tumblr age. (Deep shame lies around there)."

﻿Watch the clip here:

"2 Wrecked 2 Care" follows February's "I Don't Really Care For You", her fourth single, which picked up plaudits from The Guardian, Dork, DIY and many others. UK radio support came from Steve Lamacq and Iggy Pop on 6 Music; Jack Saunders on Radio 1 radio plus Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music, with Spotify adding the song to a number of key editorial playlists.

Live, CMAT's biggest shows to date for next year - The Academy, Dublin on March 11, and Omeara, London on April 8 - sold out in three days. Her debut headliner dates in Dublin, Cork and London will (finally!) take place in November, all shows are sold out. She supports Declan McKenna on some of his UK dates in September, and is lined-up for Latitude, End Of The Road, Wilderness, Live at Leeds, Wild Path amongst other festivals this summer, alongside being announced for Primavera 2022. Watch this space for news of shows in North America. All dates are listed below.

CMAT Live Dates

2021

Jul 24: Latitude, Southwold

Aug 6: Wilderness, Cornbury Park

Sep 03: End Of The Road, Larmer Tree Gardens

Sep 10: Uni Great Hall, Cardiff *

Sep 13: Albert Hall, Manchester *

Sep 14: Albert Hall, Manchester *

Sep 16: UEA, Norwich *

Sep 20: O2 Academy, Leeds *

Sep 21: O2 Academy, Sheffield *

Sep 23: O2 Academy, Bristol *

Sep 24: O2 Academy, Birmingham *

Oct 15: Wild Paths, Norwich

Oct 16: Live at Leeds, Leeds

Oct 22: Connolly's of Leap, Cork

Oct 23: Live at St Luke's, Cork

Nov 05: Whelan's, Dublin

Nov 09: The Troubadour, London

Nov 10: The Troubadour, London

2022

Mar 11: The Academy, Dublin (on sale June 25 at 10am)

Apr 08: Omeara, London (on sale June 25 at 10am)

Jun 10: Primavera, Barcelona

* supporting Declan McKenna

Photo Credit: Sarah Doyle