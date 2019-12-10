CMA Visits Portland With Marcus Hummon, Lori Mckenna, Lee Thomas Miller, Kenny Foster and Tenille Townes 

The Country Music Association visited Portland Sunday, Dec. 8 with hit songwriters Marcus Hummon, Lori McKenna, Lee Thomas Miller and Country artists

Kenny Foster and Tenille Townes. They performed to an enthusiastic crowd, sharing the stories behind their songs at the Aladdin Theater. See below for the evening's full setlist.

Setlist:

Lori McKenna - "People Get Old"

Lee Thomas Miller - "It Ain't My Fault" (recorded by Brothers Osborne)

Tenille Townes - "Where You Are"

Kenny Foster - "Dreams Change"

Marcus Hummon - "Born To Fly" (recorded by Sara Evans)

Lori McKenna - "Humble And Kind" (recorded by Tim McGraw)

Lee Thomas Miller - "You're Gonna Miss This" (recorded by Trace Adkins)

Tenille Townes - "Jersey on the Wall"

Kenny Foster - "Said to Somebody"

Marcus Hummon - "American Heartbreak Blues"

Lori McKenna - "My Age"

Lee Thomas Miller - "I'm Still a Guy" (recorded by Brad Paisley)

Tenille Townes - "The Thing That Wrecks You" (recorded by Lady Antebellum featuring Little Big Town)

Kenny Foster - "Made"

Marcus Hummon - "Cowboy Take Me Away" (recorded by Dixie Chicks)

Lori McKenna - "Girl Crush" (recorded by Little Big Town)

Lee Thomas Miller - "In Color" (recorded by Jamey Johnson)

Tenille Townes - "Somebody's Daughter"

Kenny Foster - "Wood & Steel"

Marcus Hummon - "Bless the Broken Road" (first recorded by Nitty Gritty Dirt Band)

On Monday Dec. 9, Foster, Hummon and Miller visited Parklane Elementary School and met with a music teacher and her students as part of U.S. Bank's Community Possible giving and engagement platform and its Places to Play partnership with the CMA Foundation. The songwriters visited Miss Cooper's 4th grade class, answering questions about songwriting and enjoying a special performance of Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World," where students used sign language to perform the song. With more than 24 languages spoken by students attending the school, sign language and movement are techniques utilized by Cooper to bring her students together to illustrate the art of performing. The songwriters also discussed the experience of performing in front of a crowd to help prepare the class for their upcoming school performance.



The CMA Foundation partnership with U.S. Bank has forged a $250,000 grant benefiting select music education programs across the U.S. A portion of this investment will benefit Centennial School District's thriving music and arts initiatives by providing drumming sets, Orff instruments, flutes, clarinets, trumpets, violins, music teacher professional development and several other school resources.

