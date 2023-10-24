CHARLY BLISS Release New Single 'I Need A New Boyfriend'

The single arrives with a hysterical video directed by the band's Dan Shure. 

By: Oct. 24, 2023

CHARLY BLISS Release New Single 'I Need A New Boyfriend'

New York's Charly Bliss release “I Need A New Boyfriend,” an effervescent new single that arrives with a hysterical video directed by the band's Dan Shure. 

“I think the best breakup songs are celebratory. Thankfully, decades of dating the wrong people has prepared me to write the emo, palm-muted breakup song of my dreams,” explains Eva Hendricks.

“I was in Australia when Dan had the idea for this video, so we had to create a fictional Bliss Bar where we could all be together for Speed Dating Night. I bought the entire clay aisle of our local craft store and had a lot of fun creating a miniature version of the set that we could all be green screened into. Dan is the world's best director and editor and did an incredible job pulling everything together. Please contact CB Worldwide if you believe you may be entitled to a new boyfriend.”

Bringing part of the music video to life the band have also created Bliss Finder, a website that generates dating profiles to assist fans in the search for a “new boyfriend.”

“I Need A New Boyfriend” follows the release of “You Don't Even Know Me Anymore,” released earlier this year to wide critical praise including coverage from Pitchfork, NPR, Consequence, Nylon, SPIN, Stereogum and more. 

Charly Bliss is Eva Hendricks, Sam Hendricks, Spencer Fox and Dan Shure.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Dan Bassini



