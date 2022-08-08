CF98 Release New Single 'Plot Twist' From The Upcoming Album 'This Is Fine'

CF98 are Poland's finest export of Pop Punk and Skate Punk! The band has played on numerous punk festivals like Punk Rock Holiday, and they're gearing up to release their new album 'This Is Fine' on September 2nd via SBÄM Records.

"Plot Twist" is the second single-- a short, fast and energetic one-minute and 13-second song.

Singer Karolina says, "Have you ever thought about dropping the pressure of being perfect? For some reason, for some people, we will never be perfect and that's ok, that's fine. Even if 10 people will tell the same story about you, you might be a villain in one, You could have done something better or in a different way. That's why there is no point in perfection. The video is totally DIY, recorded at home and produced by our guitar man Mati!"

Female fronted CF98 brings energetic melodic punk rock, positive attitude and friendship wherever they go. They've been rocking for almost 17 years, faithful to the roots and big skate punk love with huge amount of music ambition and energy. They love to make fast, melodious, mostly positive songs with "love life" message that will make you reconsider some serious social topics, sing along or will put a smile on your face.

CF98 was founded in 2003 in Kraków, Poland and released five full length albums and 2 EPs. Their latest achievement as they love to put out new music is the EP "Dead Inside" in 2020 which was released worldwide through Sound Speed Records (USA). For the first time CF98 produced their songs with legendary Ishay Berger - guitarist of Useless ID and they can't be more proud and excited about it.

They spent the whole 2021 to write new songs, produced them again together with Ishay and recorded in one of the greatest polish rock studios: Heinrich House Studio. The album "This Is Fine" will be out in September 2022 thanks to Sbam Records (AT) along with Sound Speed again.

The band toured all over Europe and Japan and did support shows for bands like Satanic Surfers, Ignite, Bad Religion, Billy Talent, H2O, Good Riddance, Cigar, Useless ID, Chaser, Anti Flag and Death by Stereo. They were part of big festivals like Mighty Sounds in Czech Republic, Punk Rock Holiday in Slovenia, Out Of Step in Netherlands and SBÄM Fest in Austria. Soon they will be part of KNRD Fest and Manchester Punk Festival.

CF98 stands for Californium, which is a radioactive chemical element with the symbol Cf and atomic number 98 and can be used to start up nuclear reactors. The band is ready to bring that "girls to the front" message, hard work passion and to turn on your inner positive reactor. "Life makes you a fighter!"

CF98 wouldn't be a band without friendship of: Karolina (vocal), Mati (guitar), Michał (bass) and Rafał (drums since 2021).

Watch the new music video here: