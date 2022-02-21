CDSM Share Lead Single 'GFH' From Upcoming EP

Today, Atlanta-based post-punk group CDSM (short for Celebrity Death Slot Machine) announce their debut EP Hell Stairs and share their lead single: "GFH."

On "GFH", CDSM alleviates our existential pain with a postmodern disco scorcher. The World is literally and metaphorically crumbling around us, let's abandon ourselves to soothing rhythm sections, fierce saxophone flurries and manic synth modulations, as we're told about the wonders of hedonism.

Nightmarish and strange, "GFH" is a dark-wave epic following the story of a misguided young man who gets into trouble and ends up an undercover cop. Eventually he is killed on the job and is resurrected as a rat. The rats life ends up similar except he is sent off to war where he regretfully has to kill his own kind.

The first single from Atlanta-based goth-punk collective is recommended for fans of Viagra Boys, The Voidz, Fat White Family. Filled with swirling synths and devilish bass lines, "GFH" pulls listeners down into the pulsing depths of a smoky underground rave, a lucid dream, a post-apocalyptic odyssey. The music video is the perfect visual accompaniment to the track: a wildly creative cartoon animation that feels both psychedelic and completely immersive. Check out the video here and below.

Don't forget to keep an eye out for the group's debut EP Hell Stairs, out April 29th on Mothland. CDSM's forthcoming coming EP is both glamorous and bleak, swanky and derelict, uplifting and crushing.

Watch the new music video here: