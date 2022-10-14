CCMA Nominated Artist & Actor Steph La Rochelle to Debut New EP WILDFLOWER

Steph La Rochelle, Canadian actor and singer-songwriter will release her new debut EP, "Wildflower" Oct 21 on all platforms. From Ottawa Bluesfest's Emerging Artist Showcase, the Canadian Country Music Association's Discovery Program and CCMA Award nomination, people are listening to Steph La Rochelle. "Wildflower" is one more reason.

La Rochelle's lyrics and crystal-clear voice have the industry paying attention. La Rochelle is a multi-talented artist in the true sense. On screen and on stage, the performer impresses. From Disney's Backstage, CW's In the Dark and CBC's Heartland, where the artist performed an original song, La Rochelle's star is on the rise.

Most recently starring in the Toronto, North American Tour, and West End productions of the Tony award winning Broadway musical, Dear Evan Hansen. La Rochelle partnered with Grammy award winning, Alex Lacamoire to arrange and record an acoustic version of the hit song, Only Us at Nashville's iconic Bluebird Cafe. A true honor for the performer. Steph La Rochelle is an old soul with a powerful gift. Fans and fellow artists praise her vocal purity and ethereal quality. The singer-songwriter draws you in with the ease of her performance and the passion she wears on her sleeve. La Rochelle will be hosting a listening party at Red Bird Live, Saturday, October 22 at 8PM, 1165 Bank St, in Ottawa. "Wildflower" available on all music platforms October 21, 2022. Follow Steph La Rochelle:

Website: www.stephlarochelle.com