CB30 Releases New Track 'Now We're Talkin''
Buena Vista Records' emerging duo CB30 strike up the conversation with their brand-new song, "Now We're Talkin'" out everywhere today.
Showcasing the pair's signature harmonies, "Now We're Talkin," is written by CB30's Christian Clementi and Brody Clementi alongside Dan Agee and Nick Wayne, with production by Paul DiGiovanni.
As duo CB30, brothers Christian and Brody Clementi are known for their fresh sound and harmony-driven country melodies. Growing up in Nashville surrounded by music, they began writing songs and performing at local charity events at a young age before signing to Buena Vista Records, a partnership between Disney Music Group and Universal Music Group Nashville.
The duo has continually grown their fanbase on the road with high-profile performances including Stagecoach and opening stadium shows for Luke Bryan. With the release of new music including latest tracks "Just Fall" and "Don't Say Goodnight," plus a staggering 2.7 million TikTok followers, CB30 is making their mark.
Listen to the new single here:
Photo Credit: Tristan Cusick
