Photos: Liam St. John Drops "Man I Drew" Ahead of Fall Tour With Amigo the Devil

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Liam St. John released his new single MAN I DREW on August 14, 2026, through Big Loud Rock, continuing a run of new music from the Nashville-based, Spokane-native rocker. The track arrives as St. John's YEAR OF THE HORSE headline tour continues this month, with newly announced fall dates set alongside Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners and Cameron Whitcomb.

Photo Credit: Mike Jeffries





Western gothic rocker Liam St. John has released his brand new single 'Man I Drew,' available everywhere today through Big Loud Rock. The song is the latest to release in a series of new music on the horizon, marking a bold new chapter for the Nashville-based, Spokane-native as he pushes the boundaries of his poignant blend of Americana grit and rock-and-roll fire. An achingly raw track that cuts straight to the bone, 'Man I Drew' reckons with ghosts of the past as St. John confronts the harsh expectations of his younger self.

'I loved to draw as a kid,' stated St. John. 'I would draw pictures of my heroes, people I wanted to be like when I grew up. It was typically NFL players or Olympic athletes, like Walter Payton or Michael Johnson. I would also draw what I thought I would be like when I grew up. It was my way of dreaming. A few years ago I was reminded of my love for drawing as a kid and I had the thought: what if I had to face the man I drew? And what would he think? To be honest I think younger me would be mind blown, and pretty proud of what we've accomplished, but boy did we have to go through hell to get here. This song is about the hell we faced along the way.'

'Man I Drew' follows the release of 'Send for me,' a heart-aching ballad of lost love that he wrote at FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals. Cowboys & Indians raved 'How can pain sound so perfect, and throaty grit be this gut-it-out gorgeous?...the wizard of Western Gothic casts his most heart-rendingly happening ballad yet,' while Melodic Magazine stated 'The song blends haunting melodies with raw, emotional lyrics, staying true to St. John's Signature Sound. Opening with soft piano, the song quickly transcends into heavy guitar and powerful vocals. Fans of dark, atmospheric rock will find this track a captivating addition to his discography. The accompanying video truly captures the raw, emotional feel of the track.'

St. John's nationwide Year of the Horse headline tour continues this month, which will be followed by newly announced dates with Amigo The Devil, Cameron Whitcomb, and Bridge City Sinners this fall. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit his website.

With over 100 million global streams across platforms, St. John has had a breakout year, which saw the release of his critically-acclaimed debut studio album Man Of The North. It was hailed as 'a bluesy, powerful album that announces the Washington state songwriter as an artist you need to know' by Rolling Stone, along with features by NPR's Weekend Edition, People Magazine, a performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and more. The launch of Man Of The North led to sold-out tours across the US, Europe, and the UK, including buzzing performances at SXSW, Lollapalooza, and CMA Fest, as well as his debut on the Grand Ole Opry stage.

St. John has since brought the songs of Man Of The North to life through a series of stunning, cinematic performances captured around the globe, from the breathtaking heights of the Knik Glacier in Alaska, the depths of the Cumberland Caverns in Tennessee, to the edge of the cliffs of the Scottish coast at the striking Findlater Castle, and beyond. It collectively drew over 25 million views across all platforms and culminated in the recently released live album Man Of The North (Live In The Wild), out now.

Tour Dates

08/14 - Susanville, CA @ Diamond Mountain Casino & Hotel

08/15 - Redmond, OR @ General Duffy's Waterhole

08/18 - Denver, CO @ Skylark Lounge

08/20 - Nashville, IN @ Pickin in the Backwoods Music Festival

09/15 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live^

09/17 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live^

09/24 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme^

09/25 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle*

09/26 - Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre^

09/28 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

09/29 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Bigs Bar

09/30 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom*

10/02 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium*

10/03 - Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre*

10/06 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA*

10/07 - Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24*

10/09 - Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House*

10/10 - Missoula, MT @ The Wilma*

10/13 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Hotel*

10/14 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre*

10/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern*

10/21 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre*

10/23 - Tacoma, WA @ Airport Tavern Music Hall+

10/27 - Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theater+

10/28 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall+

10/29 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre Toube Family Music Hall+

10/31 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall+

^ w/ Amigo The Devil

* w/ Cameron Whitcomb

+ w/ Bridge City Sinners

MAN I DREW follows St. John's previous release SEND FOR ME, a ballad he wrote at FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals that drew praise from outlets including Cowboys & Indians and Melodic Magazine.



Photo Credit: Mike Jeffries

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...